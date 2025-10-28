Wholeclear Update Reliable OST To PDF Converter For Easy Email Archiving

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2025 6:28 am - WholeClear has launched its latest OST to PDF Converter Software, and users now have a more powerful, faster, and secure way of saving their Outlook OST files as accessible PDF files.

The updated software version will be able to allow individual, business, or large organization users to accurately recover, back up, and share Outlook emails.

Users can now recover data from inaccessible, orphaned, or damaged OST files into portable PDF files for easy viewing and long-term storage. The converter also preserves every element of the mailbox email message with its original formatting and folder structure, including email messages and attachments, calendars, contacts, journals, and notes when saving the messages to PDF.

Key features of the software include:

Quick Recovery of the OST File: Users can repair and recover data from corrupted or orphaned OST files without any damage or loss of data.

Convert the Entire OST File: Users can convert their entire OST mailbox or just a specific folder (i.e., Inbox, Sent Items, Drafts, etc.) into the PDF format.

Batch Conversion of Files: Users can convert multiple OST files to the PDF format in a single pass to help improve productivity.

Retaining Original Structure: The software can keep the original structure of the email message when transferring, including message metadata where applicable, To, From, Cc, Bcc, Retaining Date, Retaining Attachments, etc.

Enhanced Preview Panel: Customers can view all of the MST file contents features before starting the conversion process.

Attachment Options: Save attachments either within the PDF files or into a specified folder for better access.

Password-Protected Output: Utilize password security for your converted PDF files to ensure safe data storage.

Search & Filter Option: Search for specific emails with filters such as date range, subject, or sender.

Custom File Naming: Customize filenames for your organized PDF output (Subject_Date or From_Subject).

Supports Encrypted Files: Convert password-protected, encrypted OST files with ease.

Platform Independent: Access PDF files on any device or operating system without Outlook.

Perfect for Legal & Business Needs: Create professional PDF email archives for records, audits, and compliance.

No Outlook Needed: Recover and convert without installing any version of Microsoft Outlook.

Broad Compatibility: Works with Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, and older versions.

Full Windows Support: Operates on Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, and XP.



The CEO of WholeClear shared:

"This update is the next step in our commitment to providing smarter, safer data solutions. The upgraded OST to PDF Converter provides you control over your Outlook data with flexibility, accuracy, and complete peace of mind to archive and backup emails."

The updated version of the software includes faster performance, improved scanning speed, and is more compatible with the latest versions of Windows and Outlook. A free demo version is also available, allowing users to view their data prior to purchasing a full license.

About WholeClear

It is a leading software development company that offers professional data recovery, migration, and email conversion solutions. It strives to be trustworthy, secure, and user-friendly while providing users around the world with mart and secure digital solutions.

