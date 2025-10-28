Developer Buys 18 Acres In Sarasota For 325-Unit Luxury Apartment Community

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2025 8:38 am - Arlington Properties has acquired 18.42 acres in South Sarasota to develop a 325-unit luxury apartment community.

Arlington Properties, a leading multifamily development, construction, and property management company, in partnership with Battery Global Advisors (BGA), has acquired 18.42 acres in South Sarasota to develop a 325-unit luxury apartment community. The property, located at 7914 S. Tamiami Trail, sits just west of Palmer Ranch-one of Sarasota's most desirable and established master-planned communities.

The transaction was brokered by Casey Babb, CCIM, Shawn Rupp, Mark Eilers, and John Ruscigno of Colliers, who represented both buyer and seller. The seller, Jeff Craft, a St. Petersburg-based multifamily developer, is known for creating high-quality, design-forward communities across the Tampa Bay region.

“While the greater Sarasota market has experienced a major wave of multifamily supply in recent years, nothing has been developed within a three-mile radius of this site in over 25 years,” said Casey Babb, Executive Vice President at Colliers.

Construction is underway, with delivery anticipated in early 2027. The community-tentatively named Tapestry Sarasota-will feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences each including a market-leading amenity package designed to appeal to professionals, families, and active adults alike. Planned features include resort-style pools, a fitness and wellness center, walking trails, coworking spaces, and pet-friendly amenities.

“We are delighted to partner with BGA on this community and share their passion for creating great housing in well-located, high-quality neighborhoods.” said Jim Dixon, Chairman of Arlington Holding Company.“This community will provide our residents with great homes along with quick, convenient access to world class beaches, to job opportunities, and to best in class retail. BGA's expertise was instrumental in the planning of and execution of this transaction. We are proud of the effort Arlington's team put into making this community a reality.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Arlington Development on this transformative multifamily project in Sarasota,” said David Rothenhaus, Co-CIO of Real Estate at Battery Global Advisors.“Sarasota's economic momentum and quality of life make it one of the most compelling growth markets in Florida, and this collaboration reflects our shared vision for delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality housing. We look forward to bringing long-term value to the community through innovative development, strong partnerships, and a commitment to excellence.”

Adjacent to the new Arlington site, Craft will retain and develop a 57-unit luxury townhome community located on a 13-acre waterfront parcel, with all units featuring stunning views of Little Sarasota Bay. Plans include a shared waterfront dock with slips and launch areas for boats, jet skis, and paddleboards. The residences will include spacious floorplans, private garages, rooftop terraces, premier site amenities, and coastal-inspired architecture, blending modern design with Sarasota's natural beauty.

“Our team, spearheaded by land-use attorney, Charlie Bailey of Williams Parker and civil engineer, Ely Payne of Baysite Engineering, meticulously worked through a complex entitlement process to make this opportunity possible,” said Craft.“Arlington was the ideal partner-vision-aligned, community-minded, and committed to elevating the standard of living in this part of Sarasota. We look forward to continued collaboration as both of our projects take shape.”

About Colliers

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With over $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 24,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at colliers, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Battery Global Advisors

Battery Global Advisors (“BGA”) invests through an institutional family office framework. Serving sophisticated investors worldwide, BGA manages over $7 billion in assets, blending traditional wealth management with exclusive access to unique investment opportunities. BGA has a core capability in real estate investing, having deployed more than $1 billion across a diversified portfolio of real estate and digital infrastructure assets, demonstrating its expertise in identifying, structuring, and executing attractive deals within its integrated investment platform. For more information, please visit