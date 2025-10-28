Peace Care St. Ann's Awarded On Newsweek As One Of America's Best Nursing Homes 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Peace Care St. Ann's has been recognized on Newsweek 's America's Best Nursing Homes 2026 list. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on September 24th, 2025, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

America's Best Nursing Homes 2026 ranking awards the leading nursing homes in the U.S. The winners were recognized in three categories: large (150+ certified beds), medium (100–149 certified beds), and small (50–99 certified beds). The evaluation is based on four key pillars:

.Performance Indicators: Data on staffing, quality measures, and health inspections.

.Reputation Score: An online survey among medical professionals (registered nurses, nursing home managers, licensed therapists and physicians).

.Accreditations: Official recognition by TJC and CARF for meeting quality and safety standards.

.Resident Satisfaction: Patient and relatives' feedback reflected in Google rating scores.

Based on the results of the study, Peace Care St. Ann's is honored to be recognized as one of Newsweek's America's Best Nursing Homes 2026. St. Ann's Administrator Bob Reyes said,“We are honored to receive this award, as it represents our team's ongoing commitment to clinical excellence.” Peace Care CEO, Kyle Hreben, also said,“Peace Care St. Ann's continues to be a beacon of quality and compassionate care in Hudson County, and we couldn't be prouder.”

About Peace Care St. Ann's:

Peace Care St. Ann's is a multi-award-winning senior community located in Jersey City and is one of two communities offered by Peace Care New Jersey. Peace Care St. Ann's has also been recognized as a Best Nursing Home by US News and World Report in the short- term rehabilitation category and is also 2025 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Peace Care New Jersey includes two senior communities, Peace Care St. Ann's and Peace Care St. Joseph's, and offers long-term care, short-term rehab, memory care, respite, and adult medical daycare services. Peace Care NJ, founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, is a sponsored ministry of Peace Ministries (Englewood, NJ) and offers the only non-profit, faith-based senior communities in Jersey City and Hudson County. Peace Care St. Ann's is located at 198 Old Bergen Road, Jersey City, New Jersey 07305.

About Statista:

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

