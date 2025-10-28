Threatlocker® CEO Danny Jenkins Named To Florida Trend's Florida 500 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Florida, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatLocker® is proud to announce that CEO and Co-founder Danny Jenkins has been named to Florida Trend's Florida 500 list in the technology, information, and media category. The annual list recognizes the state's most influential business leaders across major industries, highlighting those who are driving innovation and shaping Florida's economic future.

Jenkins was honored for his leadership in developing a Zero Trust Platform that has transformed how organizations defend against modern cyber threats. Under his direction, ThreatLocker has become a global cybersecurity leader serving more than 70,000 organizations worldwide.

“Recognition on this list is a reflection of our team's commitment to advancing cybersecurity,” said Jenkins.“We're making Zero Trust practical and manageable, helping organizations take control of their environments so they can operate with confidence in an increasingly dangerous digital world.”

Since its founding in 2017, ThreatLocker has pioneered innovative solutions including Application Allowlisting, RingfencingTM, Network Control, and Cyber Hero® Managed Detection and Response (MDR). The company continues to advance its Zero Trust security stack with new offerings like Web Control, Patch Management, and Defense Against Configurations, all designed to help IT teams stop cyberattacks at the source.

The Florida Trend 500 honorees are selected through a comprehensive research process that considers executive leadership, impact within their industries, contributions to the state's business growth, and philanthropic efforts. Florida Trend looks for individuals to whom others in their industry sectors turn to for best practices in their sector.

Demonstrating his commitment to advancing cybersecurity education, Jenkins launched two no-cost programs: Zero Trust Cybersecurity Bootcamp and the Defend & Thrive live event series for small businesses, empowering both IT professionals and business leaders to strengthen their security posture.

For the full list of honorees and industry categories, visit FloridaTrend500.

Attachment

Danny Jenkins ThreatLocker CEO and Co-founder

CONTACT: Stefany Strong ThreatLocker Inc +14077842109...