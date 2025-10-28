Nasdaq Forecast 28/10: Breaks Above Top Of Channel (Video)
- The Nasdaq 100 rallied quite significantly during the trading session here on Monday as we are now breaking out of the channel, entering a somewhat impulsive phase. That, of course, is a good sign that we are going much higher, and it's not a huge surprise considering that overnight and on early Sunday, there had been various reports that the Americans and the Chinese are coming close to some type of an agreement. This is very good for most tech stocks, as the situation between China and the United States has a major influence on the bottom line of most of these companies.
So far, it looks like the market is taking all this as good news, and it's ready to go towards the 26,000 level. There might be a little bit of psychological resistance there, but I don't think it ends up being a big deal. Short-term pullbacks for my money end up being buying opportunities in what is an obviously bullish market, as they would offer a bit of value.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade the daily forecast? We've shortlisted the best Forex brokers for CFD trading in the industry for you.
