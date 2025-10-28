Gear-Matchmaking Clarified For ARC Raiders Launch

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Developer Embark Studios has addressed growing concern among the player community of ARC Raiders regarding the system's treatment of loot or“gear score” in matchmaking, confirming that the priority at launch will be separation of solo players and squads rather than strict gear-based lobby balancing. The statement aims to ease nerves ahead of the game's full release on October 30 2025, and outlines why the studio believes this approach best supports the game's extraction-shooter environment.

The studio's representative, identified as Ossen, stated:“While it is true that the team has previously evaluated loot/gear-based as well as other types of matchmaking principles, right now the focus is on maintaining the split between solos and squads to keep those groups on an even playing field whenever possible.” Players have long expressed fear that a gear-score-based matching algorithm would undermine the thrill of looting and extraction by forcing entry-level players into lobbies against highly geared opponents.

Community posts spawned from the test stage highlighted a perception that players with advanced equipment were consistently sweeping lower-level newcomers, raising concerns that the game's skill-versus-gear balance could tilt unfairly. Some players warned they might abandon the game if gear-score matchmaking were locked in. Others welcomed the extraction-shooter concept of entering with modest kit and risking a high-stakes exit with valuable loot. Forum-based commentary indicated the response from the studio was welcomed, but many observers pointed out it stopped short of a definitive“no gear-score matchmaking” guarantee.

While the matchmaking focus will be on solo versus squad separation at launch, Embark retains the flexibility to adapt the system later. Ossen added:“After launch, we will continue to monitor how things go. The team is determined to ensure that players have high-quality rounds that are varied and interesting, but fair.” This wording leaves open the possibility that gear score or other progression-based metrics could be introduced in the future if data indicate significant imbalance or community dissatisfaction.

See also Liverpool Welcomes Lucid Games' Bold New Studio

Analysts familiar with extraction shooters argue that managing matchmaking is especially complex in a PvPvE structure, where both player-versus-player and player-environment threats must remain compelling. For ARC Raiders, distinguishing between solo players and squads is considered a crucial balancing factor. By focusing initially on this separation, the studio hopes to maintain the game's risk-reward loop and avoid alienating casual players while preserving competitive potential.

However, the decision has drawn caution from parts of the community who contend that gear ultimately plays a major role in firefights in extraction shooters. One Reddit user observed:“They said they have previously evaluated gear-based matchmaking. That could have happened during any of the previous tests. So it's possible people did experience it.” Others noted that while solos and squads may be separated, the statement did not explicitly exclude gear-based metrics. This ambiguity has sparked debate over the extent to which the matchmaking system might evolve down the line.

From Embark's perspective, transparency and responsiveness are viewed as key for player retention at launch. The Studio already encountered server infrastructure stress during the“Server Slam'' playtest, prompting a full redownload patch for Steam players and reinforcing the high stakes for the game's public release. The matchmaking disclosure appears aimed at calming the community while avoiding premature commitment to a static algorithm.

In gameplay terms, the extraction mission loop places raiders on the surface for a limited time against both AI“ARC” threats and other players seeking loot. The value of bringing stronger gear lies in improved survivability and extraction chance, but the gratification of outplaying better-equipped opponents remains a hallmark of the genre. Embark's choice to avoid locking in gear-score matching signals that they intend to preserve that risk-reward interplay.

See also Rock Band 4 Set for Delisting as 10-Year Licences Expire

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.