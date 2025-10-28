Swiss Lawmakers Back Media Copyright Fees For Digital Giants

However, the House of Representatives Committee for Transport and Telecommunications (KVF-N) wants to refer the corresponding bill back to the government and is calling for AI specific regulation.

The new ancillary copyright for media and media professionals will therefore probably have to be dealt with once again by the national government.

The KVF-N decided to reject the bill by a clear 18 votes to 3 with 2 abstentions. The final decision will be made by the Senate.

The majority of the committee criticised the government for focusing solely on text and image previews, so-called snippets, and the remuneration for their use in its bill. However, the handling by providers of artificial intelligence (AI) must also be regulated.

