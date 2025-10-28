DVS And The Jackie Robinson Museum Present Jackie Robinson And Black Military Service, WWII To Today

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The New York State Department of Veterans ' Services (DVS) and the Jackie Robinson Museum are partnering for a powerful, one-night-only event exploring the enduring legacy of Jackie Robinson - an American icon whose courage on and off the field forever changed history.

“Jackie Robinson and Black Military Service, WWII to Today” will take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Museum, 75 Varick Street, New York City. The discussion will highlight Robinson's service as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army during World War II, his fight against racial injustice, and how his activism continues to inspire Black Service Members and all who served. Thanks to the generosity of the Jackie Robinson Museum, tickets for this event are FREE for Veterans/Active Military and federal employees!

Featured speakers include:

.Viviana M. DeCohen, Commissioner, New York State Department of Veterans' Services

.Richard Brookshire, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Black Veterans Project

.Jeffrey T. Sammons, Professor Emeritus, New York University

DVS Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said,“Jackie Robinson was not only a trailblazer in baseball - he was a proud U.S. Army officer who fought for dignity, justice, and opportunity. His legacy reminds us that courage comes in many uniforms. The New York State Department of Veterans' Services is proud to partner with the Jackie Robinson Museum to honor this remarkable American hero and to continue his mission of equality for all who served.”

Samantha Gibson, Director of Education, Jackie Robinson Museum said,“Jackie Robinson's story bridges the worlds of military service, social justice, and athletic excellence. We are honored to host this conversation with DVS and all our esteemed panelists to explore how his fight for equality still echoes for today's military community.”

Event Details:

Thursday, November 6, 2025, 6 PM

Jackie Robinson Museum, 75 Varick St, New York City

Tickets are limited - reserve now!

Scan the QR code on the event flyer or visit for tickets.

Thanks to the generosity of the Jackie Robinson Museum, tickets for this event are free for Veterans/Active Military and federal employees! Special thanks and recognition to Black Veterans for Social Justice for generously underwriting the food for this amazing event.

About the New York State Department of Veterans' Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services proudly serves New York's Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – ny – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, and Bluesky Social.

About the Jackie Robinson Museum:

The Jackie Robinson Museum celebrates the enduring legacy of one of the most important Americans of the 20th century, chronicling his trailblazing achievements against the backdrop of United States history. Invoking Robinson's role as a champion for racial, social, and economic equality, the Museum's programming places an emphasis on dialogue around critical issues that continue to challenge our society.