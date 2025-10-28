Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cryptonewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) CEO Highlights Blockchain Home-Equity Platform Launch In Exclusive Benzinga Interview


2025-10-28 02:07:08
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) CEO and Co-Founder Nick Liuzza discussed the company's growth trajectory and industry outlook in an exclusive interview with Benzinga, following the launch of BeelineEquity, the nation's first blockchain-powered home-equity platform. The platform enables homeowners-particularly baby boomers seeking liquidity-to sell fractional equity in their properties without taking on debt or monthly payments, with each transaction tokenized on blockchain. Liuzza told Benzinga that Beeline closed five equity transactions last week, expects about 25 more within 45 days, and is already taking 2026 applications amid strong demand. He said the company plans to scale nationwide as anticipated interest rate cuts improve housing affordability and create powerful tailwinds for the digital mortgage sector.

To watch the full interview, visit

About Beeline

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. We believe everyone's an investor seeking greater financial freedom. That's why we're leveling the playing field with the fastest, simplest loans ever, helping you reach your financial happy place.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

