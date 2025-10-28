Israeli Occupation Continues Demolishing Shopping Kiosks In Jerusalem

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: The Israeli occupation's municipality personnel in occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday continued the campaign of demolishing shopping kiosks and the stalls of street vendors around the Bab Al Amud area, one of the main entrances to the Old City, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) has reported.

WAFA added that the campaign was conducted under maximum protection from the occupation's police, blocking operators of these kiosks and vendors from reaching their sites.

Meanwhile, the Israeli forces and police sealed off the area's perimeter, where massive numbers of the occupation's forces have been pouring in since dawn.

The move is part of a policy that intends to strangulate those vendors, seize their property, and deny them the ability to make a living, within a plan to Judaize the sacred city.

