Municipality Minister, Fishermen Discuss Ways To Advance Fishing Sector In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met on Tuesday with a host of fishermen to explore the challenges facing the fishing sector and ways to advance this sector in pursuit of increasing domestic production and achieving self-sufficiency.



The ministry highly prioritizes the fishing sector as part of its strategy to achieve sustainable development and is working to execute integrated plans and programs to optimize fishermen's working environment, in addition to having infrastructure and services in place to back these activities, Al Attiyah highlighted.



Al Attiyah further outlined that the ministry has been committed to constantly reaching out to fishermen and listening to their suggestions and feedback onsite to ensure the enforcement of practical solutions that help elevate domestic production efficiency from fish and enhance the quality of national products in alignment with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.



The meeting was part of a series of the ministry's meetings with a variety of partners in the food security system within an all-hands-on-deck approach that promotes integration between public and private sectors to achieve self-sufficiency from farm, livestock, and seafood products.