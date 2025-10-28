Foreign Interference To Face Severe Consequences: Omari

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Deputy Interior Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Nabi Omari says efforts are underway to impose another war on Afghanistan and warned that anyone who interferes in the country's internal affairs will face consequences like those suffered by the Russians and Americans.

Speaking today at a gathering in Khost, Omari said outside actors are trying - at others' urging - to force a new conflict on Afghanistan, but that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) stands firmly against such efforts.

He added that the IEA's policy is not to interfere in the internal or external affairs of other countries and urged other states to refrain from intervening in Afghanistan's affairs.

Omari warned that any interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs would meet the same unfortunate fate as the Russians and Americans.

“The Islamic Emirate neither wants war with anyone nor desires problems with anyone - neither with neighbors nor with other foreign countries,” he said.

“Efforts are underway to again impose war on us, whether at someone's signal or out of satanic desires. If, God forbid, that happens again, we will defend our homeland and religion as we did for twenty years against the Americans and for fourteen years against the Russians.”

He also addressed claims that the IEA governs at Pakistan's behest, saying recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan made clear that the Islamic Emirate belongs to no one and is independent.

Omari thanked people, including those from the former regime and others, who supported the IEA during the recent fighting with Pakistan and pledged cooperation.

“Some people who are still abroad - when a clash occurred a few days ago - expressed support and were ready to sacrifice themselves. We appreciate those people, whether they belonged to the former regime or another. We believe that if Afghans' needs require it and war becomes necessary - God forbid, which we do not want - those people will come and we will jointly defend the homeland.”

A source told Pajhwok Afghan News that talks between the Afghan and Pakistani delegations in Turkey ended without any outcome, and that the Pakistani side's conduct during the negotiations left even the mediators surprised and upset.

