Bihar Polls: Owaisi Slams NDA, INDIA Bloc Over Muslim Representation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi intensified his Bihar Assembly election campaign on Tuesday, addressing rallies in Dhaka and Munger.

In Dhaka of East Champaran district, he campaigned for Rana Ranjit Singh, the party's candidate, while in Munger, he sought support for AIMIM candidate Monazir Hassan.

During his speeches, Owaisi launched a sharp attack on both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), accusing them of neglecting the state's Muslim community.

Owaisi said Bihar must be freed from 15 years of Tejashwi's jungle raj and 20 years of Nitish Kumar's jungle raj.

Taking aim at Tejashwi Yadav, he said,“In Bihar, a son of the Mallah community, which comprises just 3 per cent of the population, can be made Deputy Chief Minister, and a son of the 14 per cent community can be made Chief Minister, but Muslims, with 17 per cent population, are denied both positions. This isn't social justice - it's political discrimination.”

The AIMIM chief also attacked the BJP-led government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue.

He remarked,“After the NRC, only two infiltrators have been identified. Amit Shah and PM Modi say infiltrators have entered Bihar - so where are they? If they're calling them rats, let me tell them that Owaisi doesn't hunt rats.”

Later, at a massive rally held at Charwaha Vidyalaya grounds in Munger, Owaisi drew thousands of supporters as he continued his scathing criticism of both ruling and opposition alliances.

Owaisi also targeted PM Modi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing them of engaging in politics of convenience.

He said,“Nitish's heart beats for Rajgir, Lalu Prasad, and Rabri's hearts beat for Tejashwi, and PM Modi's heart beats for Ahmedabad.”

Challenging the RJD, Owaisi questioned,“How long will you keep scaring Muslims in the name of the BJP?”

He further said that both Lalu Prasad Yadav's and Nitish Kumar's governments have been symbols of“jungle raj”, arguing that Bihar continues to suffer from lawlessness and neglect under their rule.