Whitefox Defense Appoints CFO Mavesh Khan To Drive Global Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, a U.S.-based leader in counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS), today announced the appointment of Mavesh Khan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Khan will lead the company's financial strategy and operations as WhiteFox rapidly scales to meet surging global demand for advanced airspace security solutions.

Khan brings over a decade of financial leadership experience across aerospace, manufacturing, technology, and professional services. She has a proven record of driving measurable performance and strengthening compliance in high-reliability industries. At WhiteFox, she will oversee financial strategy, risk management, and compliance while advancing capital planning, cost optimization, and finance-led process innovation in support of the company's Vision 2028 growth strategy.

“Mavesh is joining WhiteFox at a pivotal time,” said Steve Haro, President and Chief Executive Officer of WhiteFox Defense.“Her expertise in financial stewardship, capital strategy, and operational discipline will be instrumental as we expand our global footprint and scale delivery of trusted, U.S.-made C-UAS solutions to government, defense, and commercial partners worldwide.”

Prior to joining WhiteFox, Khan served as Vice President of Business and Finance at Electrode Technologies Inc. and Superior Processing, where she delivered significant operational improvements, including enhancing forecast accuracy, reducing overhead, and optimizing working capital. She has also held senior roles at Redwitz Inc., AMNA ERP, Island Pacific Systems, SageView Advisory Group, and Pramira LLC, consistently strengthening governance, compliance, and performance.

Khan holds two Master's degrees, an MBA in Finance from Westcliff University and a Master's in Accounting from UCLA, as well as a BA (Honors) in Accounting and Finance from Kingston University, London.

WhiteFox Defense Technologies, established in 2016 and headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, is a leading innovator in counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS). As one of the first U.S. companies devoted exclusively to counter-drone solutions, WhiteFox was founded by L.R. Fox, a recognized authority in drone and counter-drone policy since 2012, who also serves as Deputy Director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, driving national industry initiatives for drone and C-UAS policy.

WhiteFox stands apart as a U.S.-based, ITAR-registered company, staffed entirely by U.S. Persons and delivering trusted sovereign technology. The company's proprietary RF fingerprinting and layered defense solutions are deployed in more than eight countries, actively protecting heads of state, government facilities, military installations, critical infrastructure, businesses, and communities worldwide. Supported by active U.S. government contracts and proven global deployments, WhiteFox is uniquely positioned to safeguard the world's skies as drone technology reshapes security landscapes.