Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Miracle At Midtown - Free Community Dinner


2025-10-28 01:01:33
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bozeman Real Estate Group invites the Bozeman community to come together this Thanksgiving for a free Thanksgiving dinner hosted at Bourbon (515 W. Aspen Street, Bozeman).

Whether you're looking for good company, a warm meal, or simply don't want to cook this year, we
encourage you to come join in the celebration. This event is designed to bring our community together
and ensure no one has to spend the holiday alone.

Event Details
When: Thanksgiving Day | 12:00 – 3:00pm
Where: Bourbon at Midtown, Bozeman, MT
Cost: Absolutely Free
Who: All are Welcome
To learn more about the event and venue, visit


About Bozeman Real Estate Group
Bozeman Real Estate Group is a locally owned and operated real estate agency dedicated to helping
people find their place in Southwest, Montana.

MENAFN28102025003118003196ID1110260204



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search