Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Berger Montague PC Investigates Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc.'S Board Of Directors For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties (NYSE: KLC)


2025-10-28 12:31:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises shareholders of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (“KinderCare” or the“Company”) about an investigation into the Company's Board of Directors for potential breaches of fiduciary duties to KinderCare and its shareholders.

Shareholders of KinderCare may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015 or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267) 764-4865, or CLICK HERE

KinderCare, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a national operator of early childhood education centers.

The investigation centers on allegations that KinderCare failed to disclose widespread safety and compliance failures at its facilities. Among other things, the Company is accused of omitting that numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at its centers.

About Berger Montague
 Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
...

Caitlin Adorni
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
...


