Arlington Heights Personal Injury Firm Hires New Associate Attorney

Newland & Newland, LLP is excited to share that the firm has hired Attorney Kylee D. Miller as a new associate. As a seasoned personal injury lawyer with a history of proven results, Attorney Miller is a strong addition to the firm's team of legal professionals. Her career focus has been to protect the rights of injured people, in line with the goals and priorities of Newland & Newland, LLP.

Attorney Kylee D. Miller has a track record of securing real results for her injured clients, having recovered millions of dollars through successful claims. Among her recent results, she represented a restaurant manager in a workers' compensation claim after the client was initially denied benefits, ending up with a final settlement worth a quarter of a million dollars. Attorney Miller has a wide breadth of experience in different personal injury claims, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, and slip and fall claims.

Newland & Newland, LLP is proud to welcome Kylee D. Miller as an associate attorney. Her experience makes her a great fit within the firm, highlighting Newland & Newland, LLP's continuing commitment to quality representation.

About Newland & Newland, LLP

At Newland & Newland, LLP, we represent clients in a wide range of personal injury cases, from auto accidents to mass torts. Our firm has five conveniently located offices throughout the Chicago area, serving clients in Cook, DuPage, Lake, Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, and McHenry Counties.

For more information about our services, visit . We are also available for free consultations at 847-797-8000.


