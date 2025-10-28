Africa Finance Corporation (AFC)-Backed Infinity Power Achieves Financial Close On 200MW Ras Ghareb Wind Farm Project In Egypt



Africa's largest renewable energy company, AFC-backed Infinity on track to reach 10GW target Follows US$700m raise by AFC investee company Arise IIP and record $1.5bn AFC syndicated loan as global capital flows to African-led infrastructure

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) ( ), the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that its portfolio company, Infinity Power-Africa's largest independent renewable energy provider-has achieved financial close on its 200MW Ras Ghareb Wind Farm in Egypt. Coming within a month of the US$700 million capital raise for another of the Corporation's investee companies, Arise IIP, and a record US$1.5 billion syndicated loan for AFC, the new financings together show growing momentum in the mobilisation of large-scale global investment into African-led infrastructure projects.

Infinity Power secured US$153 million in senior debt for Ras Ghareb from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Paris-based Proparco, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), reflecting strong international confidence. Construction began last month at the site in the Gulf of Suez, led by the Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA) as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. Once operational in 2027, Ras Ghareb will generate approximately 810,000 MWh of clean electricity per year-enough to power over 300,000 homes and avoid around 390,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

“The funding for Ras Ghareb exemplifies AFC's collaborative role as an originator, developer and long-term investor, driving international capital into transformative African infrastructure. Since 2022, AFC has been successfully backing Infinity Worldwide in partnership with Masdar and EBRD to create Africa's largest renewable energy platform.” said Sameh Shenouda, Executive Board Member and Chief Investment Officer at AFC.“Coming on the heels of the landmark global capital raise for Arise and our own record syndicated loan, this reinforces our conviction in providing African-built, globally bankable platforms capable of crowding in institutional capital at scale.”

Infinity Power has 14 operational wind and solar assets with an installed capacity totalling 1.3GW. The platform is expanding towards a targeted 10GW by 2030, with advanced developments underway in South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt and Senegal. To date, Infinity has delivered clean power to 1.2 million homes and businesses, invested US$3.5 million in community initiatives, and directly improved the lives of more than 39,000 people through local development initiatives.

“The Ras Ghareb project reinforces Infinity Power's position as Africa's leading renewable energy company, made possible by the strong backing of our shareholders AFC, EBRD and Masdar,” said Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Power.“Together, we are scaling a pipeline of projects that combine commercial viability with deep impact and long-term sustainability.”

The Ras Ghareb financial close follows another milestone for AFC backed pan-African developer and operator of integrated industrial zones, Arise IIP, welcoming Saudi Arabia's Vision Invest as a new shareholder. The deal- managed by AFC and the largest Africa capital raise from global investors in recent times-enabled a successful partial exit for AFC, freeing up capital to reinvest in transformative infrastructure projects in line with its operating model. AFC intends to replicate this successful capital raise in the Power sector within Africa. AFC's record syndicated loan completed earlier this month further reinforces its position as Africa's leading originator and developer of scalable, de-risked platforms.

AFC has been backing Infinity in partnership with Masdar and EBRD since 2022, supporting its vision to build Africa's largest independent renewable energy platform. The Corporation's renewable energy strategy is anchored in bankable, large-scale projects that expand access to affordable, reliable electricity while accelerating decarbonization. AFC's renewables investments span wind, solar and hydro power, positioning the institution as a key driver in Africa's energy transformation and prosperity.

AFC marks milestone momentum as investee company Infinity Power achieves financial close on Egypt's 200MW Ras Ghareb Wind Farm, reinforcing growing global investment in African-led infrastructure



About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC's approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa's infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 46 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.