Child Behavior Expert Joins Talkingparents To Help Co-Parents Navigate Kids' Trauma

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryan Post, an internationally recognized expert in child behavior and trauma-responsive parenting, will join TalkingParents, a trusted leader in co-parent communication, on its Instagram from Nov. 3-7.

Throughout this Expert Week, Post will explore topics designed to help co-parents support children through the emotional effects of underlying trauma, including:



Understanding trauma responses and shifting from control to connection.

Recognizing fear behind defiance and learning to respond with calm instead of conflict.

Staying emotionally regulated as the foundation of a child's healing.

Supporting grief, anger, and anxiety children experience during family transitions.

Providing post-divorce support and practical tips for showing up consistently. Healing yourself to help your child heal.



As an adoptee, former foster child, co-parent, and child behavior expert who's educated thousands of parents and professionals, Post brings more than 20 years of experience in helping children and families navigate trauma and high emotions.



“Your child isn't acting out-they're stressed out. When co-parents learn to regulate their own emotions, they create safety for their children. That's when real healing begins.”

– Brian Post



Follow @TalkingParentsApp on Instagram from Nov. 3-7 to join Expert Week and access exclusive daily insights from Bryan Post, @bryanpostofficial.



About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most-raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

