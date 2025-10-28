Former Amazon Care Executive Dr. Sunita Mishra Joins Heald's Advisory Board To Accelerate Expansion Across Employers And Provider Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Heald, the human-led, tech-enabled platform redefining Diabetes care, proudly announces that Dr. Sunita Mishra, former Chief Medical Officer of Amazon Health services and CMO for Amazon Care, has joined as an Advisory Board Member. In this role, Dr. Mishra will advise on Heald's expansion into the employer, provider, and health system markets, bringing her deep expertise in scaling hybrid care models that connect digital technology with real human care.

Dr. Mishra brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of clinical practice, consumer innovation, and large-scale healthcare delivery. At Amazon Care, she was instrumental in building and scaling the company's hybrid primary care model for employers, integrating virtual and in-person care to improve access, convenience, and measurable outcomes. At Amazon Health Services, she focused on using artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies to make healthcare more predictive, personalized, and efficient, a vision that aligns closely with Heald's mission of data-driven, human-led care. Before that, she served as Chief Executive of Express Care and Vice President of Consumer Innovation at Providence Health & Services, where she led initiatives to make care more patient-centered and digitally accessible.

The appointment follows Heal 's growing success on the direct-to-consumer front, where participants have achieved an average 15 lbs weight reduction and a 3% decrease in A1C. Nearly 98% of users have reduced medication usage, with many reducing or fully discontinuing Insulin, Metformin, and GLP-1 drugs. Building on these outcomes, interest from employers, provider organizations, and health systems has grown sharply as they seek scalable solutions that can sustainably lower chronic disease costs and improve overall employee health.

As employers and provider groups increasingly turn to Heald for sustainable Diabetes reversal solutions, the company is expanding its reach through an outcomes-based pricing model, an evolution of its Money-Back Guarante that aligns cost directly with verified health improvements. The model ensures organizations pay only for meaningful outcomes while showcasing Heald's belief that accountability and value-based care must go hand in hand. This approach builds on the same principles Dr. Mishra helped advance at Amazon Care, where employer-focused hybrid models were designed around accessibility and measurable results.

“We've proven that reversing Diabetes is possible when you connect real-time metabolic data with personalized expert guidance,” said Sandeep Misra, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Heald.“Employers and provider networks are realizing this approach can fundamentally change how chronic disease is managed by addressing root causes instead of symptoms. Dr. Mishra built one of the most influential employer-focused care models in the country, and her experience will be instrumental as we extend Heald's impact across those segments.”

Meeting a Growing National Need

More than 38 million American (14.7% of all U.S. adults) live with Diabetes, and nearly 100 million adults have prediabetes, most without knowing it, according to the CDC. The condition drives over $400 billion in annual healthcare costs, much of which stems from medication dependence, preventable complications, and lost productivity. Employers alone face a projected $90 billion annual burden from Diabetes-related absenteeism and GLP-1 drug spend approaching $12,000 per member per year. Provider organizations are also struggling to balance chronic care demand with staffing and reimbursement pressures.

Heald's approach directly addresses these challenges by connecting continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), smart devices, and wearable data with a dedicated clinical team that includes physicians, nutritionists, fitness coaches, and behavioral experts. This integrated, human-led model bridges the gap between digital convenience and clinical trust, empowering participants to make sustainable changes that improve outcomes and reduce costs for organizations.

“Technology alone doesn't solve healthcare, it's how we use it to empower people that matters,” said Dr. Sunita Mishra.“What Heald has built is special: a model where human care and digital intelligence work hand-in-hand to drive real, sustainable change. I'm excited to help bring that impact to employers and provider groups ready to make metabolic health a strategic priority.”

About Heald

Heald is a human-led, tech-enabled health platform that helps people reverse Type 2 Diabetes by addressing the root causes of disease- nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress. Heald connects individuals with smart devices and a multidisciplinary clinical team to provide real-time insights, personalized coaching, and sustainable health transformation. Learn more about Heald's approach and Money-Back Guarantee at .

