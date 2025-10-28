The Africa 24 Group Offers You: Future Investment Initiative (FII9)

From October 27 to 30, 2025, the AFRICA24 Group ( ) will provide exceptional coverage of the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9), the global platform that sets the international investment agenda.

This conference is a major strategic platform for bringing together influential world leaders to explore the keys to global prosperity with a focus on the impact on humanity.

The FII9: A major event in four stages:



October 27 2025: Exclusive invitation-only conclaves bringing together investors, chief executives and policymakers for dialogues to establish solutions.

October 28-29 2025: Dialogues with government, business and technology leaders on the future of investments and policies. Investment Day (October 30, 2025): treaties, investment strategies, technological demonstrations, and high-level networking.

About the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute:

The FII Institute is a global, data-driven, non-profit foundation with an exclusive investment focus and agenda: impact on humanity. It brings together the world's greatest minds to transform ideas into real solutions in four critical areas: AI and robotics, education, health, and sustainability. The FII Institute operates through three pillars: THINK, XCHANGE and ACT (investment arm for concrete projects). Based in Riyadh with international offices, its strategic partners include the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Aramco, ACWA Power and many others.

The Africa24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households

Watch 'FII9 Special Days' live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at:



AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle

On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform. On which offers you a full access to all our programmes.

Africa24 Group, Transforming Africa Together.

