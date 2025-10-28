Shreyas Iyer's Injury Scare: BCCI Provides CRUCIAL Update On India ODI Vice-Captain's Health Condition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a latest update on India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer's health condition after sustaining an injury to his spleen during the third ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. Iyer suffered a ribcage injury while taking a diving catch of Alex Carey in the ODI series finale in Sydney.

The 30-year-old was immediately attended by a physio on the field before being taken to the hospital in Sydney for further assessment of his injury. As per the report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the ICU after internal bleeding was detected in his ribcage, and the injury could have been 'fatal' had he not been taken to the hospital immediately.

As per the first official statement by the BCCI, Shreyas Iyer sustained a laceration injury to his spleen but is medically stable and recovering well. The medical team is currently in Sydney monitoring his progress.

'Bleeding was immediately arrested'

As per the latest update on Shreyas Iyer's health condition, the BCCI stated that internal bleeding was immediately detected and arrested, stabilizing his condition. The statement further added that the follow-up scan shows significant improvement, and he's recovering well under the continuous supervision of the BCCI doctors and medical experts in India and Sydney.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia,” the statement read.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress,” the statement added.

Further medical update on Shreyas Iyer A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery #TeamIndia | #AUSvIND BCCI (@BCCI) October 28, 2025