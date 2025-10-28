Kerala CM Slams Election Commission's SIR As 'Direct Challenge To Democracy'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday criticised the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to implement a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list in Kerala and other states, calling it "a direct challenge to the democratic process" and urging the poll body to withdraw from actions that "undermine its own credibility.""The Election Commission of India's decision to implement a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list in Kerala and other states is a direct challenge to the democratic process," the Kerala CM said in a statement Chief Minister highlighted that the Commission is planning to carry out the revision based on electoral rolls from 2002-2004, instead of using the updated voter lists. He stressed that, as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, any revision of the electoral rolls must be conducted using the current list as a base."Despite the State Election Officer having clearly stated that conducting a Special Intensive Revision is impractical at this stage with local body elections approaching in Kerala, the insistence on implementing the SIR immediately casts serious doubt on the Election Commission's motives," he saidThe message for National Voters' Day in 2024 was "Nothing like voting, I will definitely vote." Ironically, those who promoted that slogan are the very ones who removed 6.5 million voters from the rolls in Bihar. This act constitutes a grave violation of Article 326 of the Constitution, which guarantees universal adult suffrage. The SIR process, now being expanded to other states, amounts to an extension of the same unconstitutional act noted that the fundamental right of citizens to vote cannot be tampered with or taken away for political convenience."Growing concerns suggest that the SIR process is a veiled attempt to implement a National Register of Citizens (NRC) through indirect means. The criticism that the ruling powers at the Centre are using the SIR process to manipulate voter rolls in their favour has not been disproved in any manner," he said. While the constitutional validity of the Bihar SIR is still under consideration by the Supreme Court, expanding the same process to other states cannot be viewed as innocent or neutral. Conducting such a massive revision, which demands extensive preparation and consultation, in haste clearly indicates an attempt to subvert the democratic mandate, the Chief Minister said."The Election Commission must withdraw from decisions that undermine its own credibility. Institutions like the Election Commission cannot be reduced to mere instruments of the ruling party at the Centre," he said."Kerala had earlier passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly opposing the SIR process. At this stage, everyone who values democracy must unite and respond collectively against this second phase of the SIR initiative," he added Chief Minister's response came as the Election Commission on Monday kicked off the second phase of the SIR in 12 States and Union Territories, including poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry. The revision will cover 51 crore voters. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN28102025007385015968ID1110259640