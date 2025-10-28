Discovery Senior Living Expands Seaton Senior Living Regional Management Company Appoints Divisional Chief Operating Officer To Lead Next Phase Of Mid-Atlantic Growth

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) -("Discovery", or the "Company") and its affiliated management companies, one of the most trusted and the largest privately held senior housing operators in the US, is pleased to announce the expansion of its newest regional Management Company, Seaton Senior Living ("Seaton"), reinforcing the Company's growing presence and scale across the Mid-Atlantic region. Seaton's expansion is driven by strong portfolio performance and sustained demand from ownership groups seeking Discovery's proven management expertise in middle-market communities across Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

"Our operating platform continues to attract new opportunities from both existing and new capital ownership groups," said Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Senior Living. "The expansion of Seaton marks another major step in our continued national expansion also reflecting the strength of our results in middle-markets and our confidence in their continued growth potential."

The Company is also pleased to announce Joseph Cassiba as Chief Operating Officer of Seaton Senior Living, who will lead the regional Management Company through its next phase of growth and integration. With more than 25 years of senior leadership in senior housing and healthcare, Joseph will oversee a growing portfolio of 22 communities, more than 1,800 units, bringing operational excellence expertise and a proven regional leadership track record. Since joining Discovery in 2022, Joseph has overseen many of the communities comprising Seaton's portfolio, several of which have achieved 100% occupancy and strong financial performance under Discovery's management over the past year.

"We're investing in people and infrastructure to meet the needs of our ownership groups," continued Hutchinson. "Under Joseph's leadership as COO, I'm thrilled Seaton will be moving forward with a strengthened local presence and empowered teams driving accelerated performance. Our teams know these communities and markets well, particularly in the middle-market segment where Discovery's model and experience truly shine."

Seaton Senior Living Purpose-Built for Growth and Regional Focus

Seaton serves as Discovery's Mid-Atlantic hub, designed to bring dedicated leadership, deeper operational support, and faster decision-making to one of the Company's most strategically important markets. Seaton's latest expansion follows a year of significant portfolio growth for Discovery, including being selected by new and existing ownership groups to assume management of additional assets in this region.

Proven Performance in the Middle-Market Segment

Seaton's portfolio includes a growing concentration in middle-market senior housing communities, a segment where Discovery has consistently excelled. These communities serve middle-income seniors seeking high-quality, affordable living environments supported by efficient, resident-focused operations.

"Middle markets represent a key segment in the future of senior housing," said Hutchinson. "Our ability to deliver consistent results in value-sensitive markets, by balancing affordability, quality, and performance, is why ownership groups continue to entrust us with large, diverse portfolios that will continue to drive our regional expansion."

Many Seaton communities have achieved more than 90% occupancy and strong operating margins, driven by Discovery's data-informed management systems and hyper-localized leadership. The Mid-Atlantic market density created through this expansion will enhance operational efficiencies and regional collaboration. Discovery's continued investment in this region reflects confidence in the sustained growth trajectory of the middle-market sector, where the Company's model has repeatedly delivered results.

Seaton Senior Living Expanded Leadership Infrastructure

While Seaton has been successfully operating for the past year, the latest expansion represents a major scaling initiative, with the addition of new communities through recent acquisitions, including previously announced new management agreements with Diversified Healthcare Trust, as well as additional properties currently in the pipeline.

To support this growing portfolio and regional scope, Discovery is investing in expanding Seaton's regional leadership structure and organizational chart adding 11 senior management and management-specialist positions. This includes a Director of Human Resources, two Directors of Operations, Director of Clinical Services, two Directors of Sales, Director of Culinary Services, and Management Specialists in Marketing, Operations, Clinical, and Sales.

These new roles will strengthen operational support, ensure deeper functional expertise, and allow Seaton to continue delivering exceptional results across its expanding footprint.

"This expansion builds on an already strong foundation," said Joseph Cassiba, COO Seaton Senior Living. "We've seen firsthand how the Discovery model performs in these markets. Our teams are deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and this next phase of growth will allow us to bring even greater consistency, support, and impact to residents and owners."

About Joseph Cassiba, Chief Operating Officer, Seaton Senior Living

Joseph Cassiba serves as COO of Seaton Senior Living, a Discovery Senior Living Management Company, advancing the Company's mission to expand access to high-quality senior housing. With more than 25 years of experience spanning operations, clinical services, and organizational leadership, Joseph is recognized for driving performance improvement, building engaged teams, and ensuring operational excellence across diverse care environments.

Joseph joined Discovery Senior Living in July 2022 as Regional Vice President of Operations, overseeing 18 communities across 5 Mid-Atlantic states. Under his leadership, these communities achieved significant gains in occupancy, service delivery and performance. Today, they serve as the foundation for Seaton's expanding regional platform across Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Before joining Discovery, Joseph served as Chief Operating Officer at Mainstay Senior Living, overseeing multi-state operations and leading initiatives that enhanced profitability while maintaining exceptional resident care standards. He previously held senior roles with Hawthorne Senior Living, Allegro Senior Living, and Brookdale Senior Living, where he managed large-scale continuing care campuses encompassing independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and home care.

A former Rehabilitation Manager with Genesis Rehab Services, Joseph's early clinical experience continues to shape his commitment to person-centered care and frontline team support. Joseph also served as District IV President of the Florida Health Care Association from 2018 to 2020, advocating for quality standards and workforce development across the senior care industry.

A proud U.S. Army Reserve veteran, Joseph served in a hospital combat support unit, an experience that strengthened his discipline, work ethic, and lifelong sense of service.

Known for his approachable, people-first management style, Joseph believes great leadership starts with care and accountability.

"If you can't serve a resident, serve someone who does," he says. "My job is to support the teams who make a difference every day. We can't expect our employees to treat residents better than we treat them."

Joseph's leadership philosophy is grounded in Discovery's ethos of operational excellence with integrity and delivering strong results without ever compromising service quality. He describes Discovery as "a true home," crediting the Company's combination of high performance and humility as a rare and special culture in senior living.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across ~420 communities in 40 states. The Company, and its 20,000-plus team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.