Harley-Davidson Groups To Hold Charity Ride For Gaza Breast Cancer Patients

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) – The Harley-Davidson Ladies Group and the Harley-Davidson Owners Group in Jordan announced the "Hogtober Pink October 2025" charity event, to be held next Friday at Harley-Davidson Village in Amman.The event, held under the patronage of HRH Princess Dina Mired, will dedicate all proceeds to King Hussein Cancer Foundation's fund to support medical treatment for women with breast cancer from Gaza Strip.According to the organizers, the initiative aims to raise awareness and show solidarity with women battling breast cancer, making a tangible difference in their lives.Around 300 motorcycles from various categories will gather at 9 a.m. in front of Zain Jordan's headquarters, the strategic partner, departing at 10 a.m. in a unified ride, escorted by official authorities and supervised by the Jordan Traffic Institute, toward Harley-Davidson Amman on Airport Highway.The ride will then be followed by a family-friendly festival featuring food stalls, entertainment, children's activities, and awareness programs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.On its goals, the event, held annually with the support of leading Jordanian companies and volunteers, promotes social solidarity and humanitarian awareness, organizers pointed out.They also invited the public to participate and support this initiative that unites hearts for hope and life.