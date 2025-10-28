403
WJP's Global Rule Of Law Index Shows EU Countries On Top
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- European Union (EU) member states are at the forefront of countries measured on the application of the rule of law, according to a global index published by the World Justice Project (WJP) on Tuesday.
The report showed a decline in the eastern region of Europe, with eight EU states ranked among the top 10 globally, as Denmark retained its position on top of the index for the fifth consecutive year, followed by Norway, Finland and Sweden.
Other EU member states recorded significant declines in the rule of law this year, with Slovakia and Hungary witnessing the sharpest drops among European countries, according to the index, citing that over two-thirds of EU countries had seen a drop in the rule of law as compared to previous years.
Bulgaria and Hungary ranked lowest among EU states in the index, thanks largely to challenges related to judicial independence and anti-corruption efforts in parts of Eastern Europe, while Western and Scandinavian states maintained a level of stability, it showed.
The WJP's 2025 Index covers 143 countries and jurisdictions, assessing performance across eight key factors, including anti-corruption and law enforcement. (end)
