Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Molecular Spectroscopy Market To Reach USD 9.04 Billion By 2034, Driven By Expanding Healthcare Applications And Research Growth


2025-10-28 10:01:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The molecular spectroscopy market size is calculated at USD 7.15 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 9.04 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.64% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecular spectroscopy market size

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @

Key Takeaways

  • North America dominated the market in 2024.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the molecular spectroscopy market during the forecast period.
  • By product, the instruments segment led the market in 2024.
  • By product, the consumables segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
  • By technology, the NMR spectroscopy segment led the market in 2024.
  • By technology, the mass spectroscopy segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
  • By application, the pharmaceutical applications segment led the market in 2024.
  • By application, the academic research segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

What is Molecular Spectroscopy?

The molecular spectroscopy market is driven by increasing technological advancements, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries biomarker discovery

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details
Market Size in 2025 USD 7.15 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 9.04 Billion
CAGR (2025 - 2034) 2.64 %
Leading Region North America
Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region
Top Key Players Bruker Corporation, ABB Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., JEOL Ltd., Horiba Ltd., Medtronic plc, Merck KGaA, VIAVI Solutions Inc., JASCO Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What are the Major Growth Drivers for the Molecular Spectroscopy Market?

Growing research and development is the major driver in the market, increasing the demand for molecular spectroscopy. They are being used for drug discovery development of personalized medicines

What are the Key Drifts in the Molecular Spectroscopy Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing collaborations, investments, and acquisitions to launch and enhance the use of various molecular spectroscopy technologies.

  • In June 2025, to co-sell SCIEX mass spectrometry systems with Evosep Eno, promoting high-throughput proteomics, a collaboration was formed between Evosep Biosystems and Danaher Corporation.
  • In April 2025, in order to solidify the clinical mass spectrometry capabilities involving novel high-throughput, chromatography-free diagnostic assays, a majority investment was announced by Bruker Corporation in RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments.
  • In December 2024, to revolutionize biomolecular analysis, a collaboration between Isospec Analytics and Agilent Technologies was announced. The cutting-edge technology of Isospec will be merged with the high-resolution mass spectrometry (MS) and liquid chromatography (LC) capabilities of Agilent in this collaboration.
  • In October 2024, the Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR) business of Bridge12 was announced to be successfully acquired by Bruker BioSpin Group. With this acquisition, the suite of EPR spectroscopy offerings of Bruker will be enhanced.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Molecular Spectroscopy Market?

High cost acts as the major limitation in the market, as the cost associated with the technologies and instruments is high. At the same time, they require continuous calibration, maintenance, software updates, along expertise for conducting complex procedures, which makes their acquisition and installation expensive, limiting their use. Moreover, shortage of skilled personnel, operational complexities, and regulatory hurdles are the other market challenges.

Become a valued research partner with us -

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Molecular Spectroscopy Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market, due to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, which increased the use of molecular spectroscopy for different types of applications. The presence of advanced industries also increased their use for drug discovery and development, quality control, personalized medicine development, and early disease diagnosis. Moreover, the hospitals, labs, and clinics also increased their use for diagnostic purposes, where the institution also increased its adoption due to growing research and development activities, which were supported by the healthcare investments and government funding. Thus, this contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Show the Fastest Growth in the Molecular Spectroscopy Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, driven by the industrial expansion where molecular spectroscopy is being used in drug development, biologics production, as well as for generic drug manufacturing

Download the single region market report @

Segmental Insights

By Product Analysis

Why Did the Instruments Segment Dominate in the Molecular Spectroscopy Market in 2024?

By product, the instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, as they were an essential component. The growth in drug development and research and development has increased their use in biotechnology, pharmaceutical

By product, the consumables segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the predicted time. Due to growing diagnostic applications, molecular spectroscopy is being used repeatedly, which is increasing the demand for its consumables, where the growing disease burden is also driving their demand for early disease diagnosis. Additionally, the growing development of portable and point-of-care testing devices is also driving their use.

By Technology Analysis

Which Technology Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Molecular Spectroscopy Market in 2024?

By technology, the NMR spectroscopy segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, driven by its increased use in drug discovery and development. They were also used in metabolomics, forensics, and clinical diagnostics

By technology, the mass spectroscopy segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the upcoming years. The rise in research and development involving genomics

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:

By Application Analysis

What Made Pharmaceutical Applications the Dominant Segment in the Molecular Spectroscopy Market in 2024?

By application, the pharmaceutical applications segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, due to growth in drug development. At the same time, the growth in the R&D activities also increased their use for QC purposes, which helped in the identification, stability, and purity testing of the drug candidate. Moreover, the growing development of biologics

By application, the academic research segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the predicted time. The growing research is being supported by government funding and investments, which in turn is increasing the adoption and use of molecular spectroscopy technologies. Moreover, the growing research fields and innovations are increasing their use, where they are also developing advanced technologies to enhance their applications.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market

The global molecular cloning market

In the U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market

The global oncology molecular diagnostics market

The global molecular cytogenetics market

The core clinical molecular diagnostics market

The molecular interaction analyzer market

The global molecular diagnostics market

Recent Developments in the Molecular Spectroscopy Market

  • In October 2025, for the enhanced characterization and measurement of a wide range of mega-mass biomolecules driving the structural biology and next-generation therapeutics, the Waters Xevo Charge Detection Mass Spectrometer was launched by Waters Corporation.
  • In March 2025, the BrightSpec-MRR product suite will be launched at PittCon 2025 to transform the way analytical chemists quantify and identify complex molecular structures, by BrightSpec, which is a leader in molecular rotational resonance (MRR) spectroscopy.

Molecular Spectroscopy Market Key Players List

  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Medtronic plc
  • JEOL Ltd.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Horiba Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • VIAVI Solutions Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • JASCO Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product Type

  • Consumables
  • Instruments

By Technology

  • NMR Spectroscopy
  • Raman Spectroscopy
  • UV-Visible Spectroscopy
  • Mass Spectroscopy
  • Infrared Spectroscopy
  • Near-Infrared Spectroscopy
  • Others

By Application

  • Pharmaceutical Applications
  • Food and Beverage Testing
  • Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Applications
  • Environmental Testing
  • Academic Research
  • Others

By Region

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Thailand

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Denmark
  • Norway

Latin America

  • Brazil Mexico
  • Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

  • South Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Kuwait

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard:

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest


MENAFN28102025004107003653ID1110259487



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search