Ishita Dutta Drops A Glimpse Of Son Vaayu's Play Date

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta treated the netizens with a glimpse of her son Vaayu's play date.

In the video posted by the 'Drishyam' actress on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, the little Vaayu and her friend were seen working on their guitar skills. The guitar was placed on the floor, and the two kids were attempting to play a melody.

Dropping the clip on social media, Ishita penned, "Play time".

Recently, Ishita decided to take a short trip away from her kids.

She went to Pune with her parents and indulged in some lip-smacking delicacies during her getaway. Ishita also enjoyed a spa session and just unwinded. However, she missed her kids and also dealt with mom guilt.

Ishita uploaded a still of herself enjoying coffee amidst beautiful scenery on social media.

Revealing that the mother in her was on a major guilt trip, she wrote on social media,“...some me time Sitting and doing nothing feels like such a luxury. It's almost weird not running around my kids - loving it, but missing it too. Keeping mom guilt aside and soaking in this quiet moment... So I can start fresh tomorrow and dive back into all the beautiful chaos that is my life (sic).”

Earlier, Ishita revealed that she shot her forthcoming sequel "De De Pyaar De 2" while being pregnant with daughter Veda.

Taking to her Insta Stories, Ishita shared a pic of herself posing next to a billboard of "De De Pyaar De 2", most likely in a cinema hall.

Ishita said that returning to the screen after such a long time felt like a 'new beginning'.

"Super excited for this one...My first film post both my kids, I was pregnant with Veda while filming this one. Being back after 4 years feels so strange almost like a new beginning... Need all your blessings...Can I day I have forgotten how to pose, I have forgotten how to be me...To a new beginning, (sic)" she penned.