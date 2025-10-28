Globex Reports That Emperor To Resume Drilling At The Duquesne West Gold Property

Historical and recent drilling by Emperor totals approximately 120,000 metres and Emperor believes that this represents only 15% to 20% of what is needed in order to define the gold deposit to a depth of 1,000 metres. Emperor have reported a conceptional model orebody of 1.46 million gold ounces of which 44% may be open pit minable and 56% minable by underground methods.

The drill program is slated to total between 10,000 and 15,000 metres focussed on expanding the open-pit footprint, adding incremental ounces within the host rock surrounding high-grade lenses and twinning select historical drill holes, particularly those either excluded from the MMRE or downgraded to the Inferred category due to the absence of presumed core or collar data. In addition, Emperor will continue assaying unsampled historical core from Globex's core library from holes within the conceptual open-pit boundaries.

Shareholders are invited to read the entire Emperor press release by clicking here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.