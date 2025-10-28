Flexnetworks Doubles Capacity Into MICE Internet Exchange To Support Surge In Cloud And Content Traffic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexNetworks, a Canadian-owned fibre provider, has announced a major enhancement to its network infrastructure: the, a top-tier North American internet exchange point (IXP).

This move positions FlexNetworks at the forefront of connectivity for both commercial and residential users alike, by delivering one of the most direct, high-capacity paths to cloud and content providers in the country.

"In today's cloud-first world, performance isn't just about bandwidth-it's about how efficiently your data gets where it needs to go," said Jay McMaster, CTO of FlexNetworks. "By doubling our capacity into MICE, we're eliminating slow, congested third-party routes and giving our customers a faster, cleaner path to platforms like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and more."

Internet exchange points like MICE are digital crossroads where service providers, cloud platforms, and content networks interconnect. By increasing capacity at these exchanges, FlexNetworks ensures that customers experience:



Faster performance for critical applications like Office 365, Zoom, and AI platforms

Lower latency and greater reliability during peak hours A future-ready network designed for rapid cloud adoption and digital growth



"We're seeing traffic patterns shift dramatically, especially with the rise of cloud-first architectures and real-time content delivery," says McMaster , "Doubling our capacity into MICE ensures we're ahead of the curve and can deliver best-in-class network performance for our clients."

This investment reinforces FlexNetworks' commitment to building a smarter, more resilient network across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

"We're not just another provider. We're building the kind of network that modern organizations need-high-performance, dependable, and engineered for scale," added Gianni Creta, CEO of FlexNetworks. "This upgrade solidifies our role as a connectivity leader across Central Canada."

