Speaker Of UAE Federal National Council Arrives In Azerbaijan For Official Visit (PHOTO)
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were displayed, the UAE FNC Speaker was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, Head of the inter-parliamentary working group on UAE-Azerbaijan relations Javanshir Pashazade, and other officials.
Speaker Ghobash is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials and exchange views on the prospects for bilateral relations as part of the visit.
