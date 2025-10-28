Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Speaker Of UAE Federal National Council Arrives In Azerbaijan For Official Visit (PHOTO)

Speaker Of UAE Federal National Council Arrives In Azerbaijan For Official Visit (PHOTO)


2025-10-28 09:08:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ A delegation led by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit on October 28, Trend reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were displayed, the UAE FNC Speaker was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, Head of the inter-parliamentary working group on UAE-Azerbaijan relations Javanshir Pashazade, and other officials.

Speaker Ghobash is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with Azerbaijani officials and exchange views on the prospects for bilateral relations as part of the visit.

MENAFN28102025000187011040ID1110259182



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search