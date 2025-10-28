Renowned Artists Descend On Heydar Aliyev Center This Weekend (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)One of the most notable art events of the season, Art Weekend, officially begins this Friday with the opening of Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero's exhibition The Triumph of Form, Trend reports.

Some of the most famous works by Botero, the creator of the "Boterismo" style, will be displayed in Baku for the first time. The exhibition pieces are currently being installed at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Lina Botero, the curator of the exhibition and Fernando Botero's daughter, expressed her pleasure at being in Azerbaijan and described the opening as a special event. She noted that significant works from the Fernando Botero Foundation were brought to Baku.

“It is a great joy and honor for us. We are very excited for the invitation and the opportunity to present my father, Fernando Botero's works, to the Azerbaijani audience for the first time,” she said.

Lina Botero articulated that the exhibition exemplifies the global resonance of Botero's oeuvre and underscores the widespread admiration and appreciation his creations garner from diverse audiences worldwide.



The exhibition is set to launch on October 31 at the Heydar Aliyev Center, showcasing the involvement of globally acclaimed curators, artists, and art critics.