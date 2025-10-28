403
Trump vows comprehensive support for Japan, new PM
(MENAFN) During a visit to Tokyo on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump offered sweeping backing to Japan and its newly appointed Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, amid rising US-China rivalry in the Indo-Pacific.
Trump described Japan as “an ally at the strongest level” and highlighted plans for Tokyo to acquire “a large amount of new military equipment.” He added, “Any time you have any question, any doubt, anything you want, any favors you need, anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there.”
Takaichi, who took office last week as a hardline conservative, praised Trump for mediating a dispute between Thailand and Cambodia and for his “unwavering commitment to peace and stability” in the region.
The leaders also signed agreements on rare-earth and critical minerals cooperation and pledged to pursue a “new golden age” for the US-Japan alliance. This follows a similar deal Trump signed with Australia earlier this month aimed at countering China’s dominance in the rare-earth market.
Japan, which hosts US troops and remains a major buyer of American weapons, has recently expanded its defense budget and equipped its navy with long-range cruise missiles. Joint naval drills with the US and South Korea continue to draw criticism from China and North Korea as provocative.
