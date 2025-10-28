Gary Sumers Appointed President And Principal Of Raven Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Blackstone executive joins firm to support its continued expansion in private credit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Capital (“Raven”), an alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based, non-sponsor private credit, today announced that Gary M. Sumers, former Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Blackstone Real Estate, has joined the firm as President and Principal. Based in Los Angeles, Sumers will work closely with Raven partners and co-owners Dimitri Cohen, Jeremy Tucker, and Chris Felice in leading the firm as it continues to scale Raven's private credit platform, which has invested more than $3 billion since inception.

Mr. Sumers brings more than 40 years of experience in alternative asset management and institutional leadership. During his nearly two decades at Blackstone, he held several senior roles, including Chief Operating Officer of the real estate business, where he was instrumental in building and scaling the firm's investment platform into one of the largest and most successful in the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary to Raven at this pivotal time of growth in the private credit space,” said Dimitri Cohen, Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Raven Credit.“Gary's demonstrated track record of success is built on his operational expertise, business development acumen, and leadership that drives growth at scale. At Raven, his insights and experience across market cycles will be significant assets as we continue to expand our platform and drive long-term value for our investors.”

Raven was among the early pioneers in the private credit space and now manages one of the longest-standing private debt strategies dedicated to asset-based, non-sponsor loans. Through its flagship investment strategy, Raven's team invests across the private credit spectrum, specializing in structuring complex, senior-secured loans in the $25 million to $250 million range.

“It's a privilege to be joining Raven as it enters its next chapter of growth,” said Mr. Sumers.“The firm's time-tested investment philosophy, entrepreneurial spirit, and culture of partnership are values I share. I look forward to collaborating with Dimitri, Chris, Jeremy, and the entire Raven team as we continue to advance the firm's trajectory and position the business for even greater success ahead.”

Mr. Sumers joined the Blackstone Group in 1995 and led the company's strategic asset management group. He rose steadily through senior leadership positions and in 2000, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for strategic planning, operational oversight, financial reporting, and business development, among others. Before joining Blackstone, Mr. Sumers served as Chief Operating Officer of General Growth Properties, a publicly traded commercial real estate investment company, and prior to that, he was Managing Director in charge of asset management for JMB Institutional Realty Corp. Earlier in his career, he practiced law in Chicago. Mr. Sumers served on the Washington University Board of Trustees as well as the Washington University Investment Committee Board of Directors. He earned an A.B. from Washington University in St. Louis and a law degree from Northwestern University and attended the London School of Economics.

Founded in 2008, Raven Capital is an alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based, non-sponsor private credit. Owned by Dimitri Cohen, Gary Sumers, Jeremy Tucker, and Chris Felice, the firm focuses on originating senior secured loans to middle market borrowers. Raven's Music Strategy, which specializes in the acquisition and management of cash-flowing music IP, serves as a distinct complement to the firm's core lending business. Over its 17-year history, Raven has deployed over $3.3 billion across more than 100 investments. Raven's investors include public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations and other institutional investors. For more information, please visit .

