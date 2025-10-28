CTS Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
| CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Net sales
|$
|142,970
|$
|132,384
|$
|404,047
|$
|388,296
|Cost of goods sold
|87,629
|83,195
|249,727
|247,645
|Gross margin
|55,341
|49,189
|154,320
|140,651
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|27,222
|22,509
|73,922
|66,100
|Research and development expenses
|6,901
|5,031
|19,416
|17,718
|Restructuring charges
|280
|773
|1,028
|3,657
|Operating earnings
|20,938
|20,876
|59,954
|53,176
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(1,110
|)
|(1,307
|)
|(3,398
|)
|(2,942
|)
|Interest income
|535
|973
|1,603
|3,800
|Other income (expense), net
|(643
|)
|1,306
|665
|(761
|)
|Total other (expense) income, net
|(1,218
|)
|972
|(1,130
|)
|97
|Earnings before income taxes
|19,720
|21,848
|58,824
|53,273
|Income tax expense
|6,033
|3,764
|13,243
|9,364
|Net earnings
|$
|13,687
|$
|18,084
|$
|45,581
|$
|43,909
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.44
|Diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.52
|$
|1.43
|Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:
|29,348
|30,300
|29,698
|30,517
|Effect of dilutive securities
|279
|236
|281
|230
|Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:
|29,627
|30,536
|29,979
|30,747
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
| CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|110,296
|$
|94,334
|Accounts receivable, net
|85,869
|77,649
|Inventories, net
|54,246
|52,312
|Other current assets
|25,767
|17,879
|Total current assets
|276,178
|242,174
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|90,580
|94,357
|Operating lease assets, net
|23,613
|22,939
|Other Assets
|Goodwill
|207,254
|201,304
|Other intangible assets, net
|157,439
|163,882
|Deferred income taxes
|24,387
|27,591
|Other
|10,920
|13,180
|Total other assets
|400,000
|405,957
|Total Assets
|$
|790,371
|$
|765,427
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|48,071
|$
|42,629
|Accrued payroll and benefits
|3,591
|4,719
|Operating lease obligations
|19,027
|15,754
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|34,081
|35,361
|Total current liabilities
|104,770
|98,463
|Long-term debt
|90,700
|92,300
|Long-term operating lease obligations
|22,837
|21,120
|Long-term pension obligations
|3,842
|3,931
|Deferred income taxes
|12,937
|12,743
|Other long-term obligations
|7,631
|8,662
|Total Liabilities
|242,717
|237,219
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock
|324,745
|321,979
|Additional contributed capital
|42,244
|44,662
|Retained earnings
|694,881
|652,851
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|12,594
|(4,266
|)
|Total shareholders' equity before treasury stock
|1,074,464
|1,015,226
|Treasury stock
|(526,810
|)
|(487,018
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|547,654
|528,208
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|790,371
|$
|765,427
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
(In millions of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS' business. These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS' presentation of its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CTS believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which CTS operates, and thus further provide useful information to investors. CTS' definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures should not be used by investors or third parties as the sole basis for formulating investment decisions, as they may exclude a number of important cash and non-cash recurring items.
CTS has presented these non-GAAP financial measures as it believes that the presentation of its financial results that exclude (1) restructuring charges; (2) restructuring-related charges; (3) environmental charges; (4) acquisition-related adjustments; (5) inventory fair value step-up costs; (6) foreign exchange (gains) losses; (7) non-cash pension expenses (income); and (8) certain discrete tax items are useful and assist in comparing CTS' current operating results with past periods and with the operational performance of other companies in its industry. Included below is a description of the expenses that CTS has determined are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary to operate its business and the rationale for why providing financial measures for its business with such expenses excluded or adjusted is useful to investors as a supplement to the U.S. GAAP measures.
- Restructuring charges – costs primarily relating to workforce reduction costs, building and equipment relocation costs, asset impairment charges and other facility closure costs in connection with our continued optimization of our organization. Restructuring-related charges – costs related to restructuring actions that do not qualify as direct restructuring charges under US GAAP. These include duplicative expenses incurred due to the plant consolidation related transition activities such as excess rent, utilities, personnel related and other costs prior to start of production at the new location. Environmental charges – costs associated with our non-operating facilities that are unrelated to ongoing operations. Currently, none of these costs and accruals relate to sites that provide revenue generating activities for the Company. Acquisition-related adjustments – diligence and transaction costs related to acquisitions including related contingent earnout adjustments. Inventory fair value step-up costs – purchase accounting-related inventory costs from acquisitions. Foreign exchange (gains) losses – remeasurement income and expenses for non-U.S. subsidiaries with the U.S. dollar as the functional currency. Non-cash pension expenses (income) – pension income and expenses relating to the non-operating U.S. pension and post-retirement life insurance plans, including historical plan settlement activities. Discrete tax items – non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual tax adjustments (e.g., valuation allowances, uncertain tax position changes, unremitted assertion changes and discrete impacts associated with pre-tax non-GAAP items or due to tax law changes, etc.).
At times, the reconciliations below have been intentionally rounded to the nearest thousand, or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum.
Adjusted Gross Margin
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Gross margin
|$
|55.3
|$
|49.2
|$
|154.3
|$
|140.7
|$
|187.6
|$
|190.9
|$
|210.5
|Net sales
|$
|143.0
|$
|132.4
|$
|404.0
|$
|388.3
|$
|514.8
|$
|550.4
|$
|586.9
|Gross margin as a % of net sales
|38.7
|%
|37.2
|%
|38.2
|%
|36.2
|%
|36.4
|%
|34.7
|%
|35.9
|%
|Adjustments to reported gross margin:
|Restructuring-related charges (b)
|0.2
|-
|0.2
|0.7
|0.7
|0.6
|-
|Inventory fair value step-up (b)
|-
|1.4
|-
|1.4
|2.1
|-
|4.0
|Adjusted gross margin
|$
|55.6
|$
|50.6
|$
|154.5
|$
|142.8
|$
|190.4
|$
|191.5
|$
|214.5
|Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales
|38.9
|%
|38.2
|%
|38.2
|%
|36.8
|%
|37.0
|%
|34.8
|%
|36.5
|%
Adjusted Operating Earnings
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Operating earnings
|$
|20.9
|$
|20.9
|$
|60.0
|$
|53.2
|$
|71.2
|$
|75.1
|$
|93.0
|Net sales
|$
|143.0
|$
|132.4
|$
|404.0
|$
|388.3
|$
|514.8
|$
|550.4
|$
|586.9
|Operating earnings as a % of net sales
|14.6
|%
|15.8
|%
|14.8
|%
|13.7
|%
|13.8
|%
|13.6
|%
|15.8
|%
|Adjustments to reported operating earnings:
|Restructuring charges (c)
|0.3
|0.8
|1.0
|3.7
|4.7
|7.1
|1.9
|Restructuring-related charges (b)
|0.4
|-
|0.4
|0.7
|0.7
|0.6
|-
|Environmental charges (a)
|4.2
|(1.0
|)
|4.7
|(0.2
|)
|1.6
|3.5
|2.8
|Acquisition-related adjustments (a)
|(1.1
|)
|1.3
|(2.6
|)
|0.7
|(0.3
|)
|0.4
|0.8
|Inventory fair value step-up (b)
|-
|1.4
|-
|1.4
|2.1
|-
|4.0
|Total adjustments to reported operating earnings
|$
|3.8
|$
|2.5
|$
|3.5
|$
|6.2
|$
|8.8
|$
|11.5
|$
|9.5
|Adjusted operating earnings
|$
|24.8
|$
|23.3
|$
|63.4
|$
|59.4
|$
|80.0
|$
|86.6
|$
|102.5
|Adjusted operating earnings as a % of net sales
|17.3
|%
|17.6
|%
|15.7
|%
|15.3
|%
|15.5
|%
|15.7
|%
|17.5
|%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Net earnings
|$
|13.7
|$
|18.1
|$
|45.6
|$
|43.9
|$
|55.5
|$
|60.5
|$
|59.6
|Net sales
|$
|143.0
|$
|132.4
|$
|404.0
|$
|388.3
|$
|514.8
|$
|550.4
|$
|586.9
|Net earnings margin
|9.6
|%
|13.7
|%
|11.3
|%
|11.3
|%
|10.8
|%
|11.0
|%
|10.2
|%
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|8.8
|8.0
|25.9
|22.6
|30.9
|28.7
|29.8
|Interest expense
|1.1
|1.3
|3.4
|2.9
|4.2
|3.3
|2.2
|Tax expense
|6.0
|3.8
|13.2
|9.4
|13.1
|14.6
|21.2
|EBITDA
|29.7
|31.1
|88.1
|78.9
|103.7
|107.2
|112.7
|EBITDA Margin
|20.7
|%
|23.5
|%
|21.8
|%
|20.3
|%
|20.1
|%
|19.5
|%
|19.2
|%
|Adjustments to EBITDA:
|Restructuring charges (c)
|0.3
|0.8
|1.0
|3.7
|4.7
|7.1
|1.9
|Restructuring-related charges (b)
|0.4
|-
|0.4
|0.7
|0.7
|0.6
|-
|Environmental charges (a)
|4.2
|(1.0
|)
|4.7
|(0.2
|)
|1.6
|3.5
|2.8
|Acquisition-related adjustments (a)
|(1.1
|)
|1.3
|(2.6
|)
|0.7
|(0.3
|)
|0.4
|2.5
|Inventory fair value step-up (b)
|-
|1.4
|-
|1.4
|2.1
|-
|4.0
|Non-cash pension and related expense (d)
|0.0
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|-
|4.8
|Foreign currency (gain) loss (d)
|0.6
|(1.3
|)
|(0.7
|)
|0.8
|2.7
|2.0
|4.9
|Total adjustments to EBITDA
|4.4
|1.1
|2.8
|7.2
|11.7
|13.5
|20.9
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|34.1
|$
|32.3
|$
|90.9
|$
|86.0
|$
|115.4
|$
|120.7
|$
|133.6
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|23.8
|%
|24.4
|%
|22.5
|%
|22.2
|%
|22.4
|%
|21.9
|%
|22.8
|%
Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Per share
|Per share
|Per share
|Per share
|Net earnings (A)
|$
|13.7
|$
|0.46
|$
|18.1
|$
|0.59
|$
|45.6
|$
|1.52
|$
|43.9
|$
|1.43
|Adjustments to reported net earnings:
|Restructuring charges (c)
|0.3
|0.01
|0.8
|0.03
|1.0
|0.03
|3.7
|0.12
|Restructuring-related charges (a)
|0.4
|0.01
|-
|-
|0.4
|0.01
|0.7
|0.02
|Environmental charges (a)
|4.2
|0.14
|(1.0
|)
|(0.03
|)
|4.7
|0.16
|(0.2
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Acquisition-related adjustments (a)
|(1.1
|)
|(0.03
|)
|1.3
|0.04
|(2.6
|)
|(0.09
|)
|0.7
|0.02
|Inventory fair value step-up (b)
|-
|-
|1.4
|0.05
|-
|-
|1.4
|0.05
|Non-cash pension and related expense (d)
|0.0
|-
|-
|-
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|-
|Foreign currency (gain) loss (d)
|0.6
|0.02
|(1.3
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(0.02
|)
|0.8
|0.03
|Total pretax adjustments to reported net earnings
|$
|4.4
|$
|0.15
|$
|1.2
|$
|0.04
|$
|2.8
|$
|0.09
|$
|7.2
|$
|0.23
|Income tax effect of above adjustments (f)
|(1.0
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(1.0
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(1.7
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Total adjustments, tax affected (f) (B)
|$
|3.4
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.7
|$
|0.02
|$
|1.8
|$
|0.06
|$
|5.5
|$
|0.18
|Tax adjustments:
|Other discrete tax items (e)
|0.7
|0.02
|-
|-
|0.8
|0.03
|0.3
|0.01
|Total tax adjustments (C)
|$
|0.7
|$
|0.02
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.8
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.3
|$
|0.01
|Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C) and Adjusted net earnings per share
|$
|17.8
|$
|0.60
|$
|18.8
|$
|0.61
|$
|48.2
|$
|1.61
|$
|49.7
|$
|1.62
|Net sales
|$
|143.0
|$
|132.4
|$
|404.0
|$
|388.3
|Net earnings as a % of net sales
|9.6
|%
|13.7
|%
|11.3
|%
|11.3
|%
|Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales
|12.4
|%
|14.2
|%
|11.9
|%
|12.8
|%
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Per share
|Per share
|Per share
|Net earnings (A)
|$
|55.5
|$
|1.80
|$
|60.5
|$
|1.92
|$
|59.6
|$
|1.85
|Adjustments to reported net earnings:
|Restructuring charges (c)
|4.7
|0.15
|7.1
|0.22
|1.9
|0.06
|Restructuring-related charges (a)
|0.7
|0.02
|0.6
|0.02
|-
|-
|Environmental charges (a)
|1.6
|0.05
|3.5
|0.11
|2.8
|0.09
|Acquisition-related adjustments (a)
|(0.3
|)
|(0.01
|)
|0.4
|0.01
|2.5
|0.08
|Inventory fair value step-up (b)
|2.1
|0.07
|-
|-
|4.0
|0.12
|Non-cash pension and related expense (d)
|0.2
|0.01
|-
|-
|4.8
|0.15
|Foreign currency loss (d)
|2.7
|0.09
|2.0
|0.06
|4.9
|0.15
|Total pretax adjustments to reported net earnings
|$
|11.7
|$
|0.38
|$
|13.5
|$
|0.42
|$
|20.9
|$
|0.65
|Income tax effect of above adjustments (f)
|(2.2
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(2.4
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(1.6
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Total adjustments, tax affected (f) (B)
|$
|9.5
|$
|0.31
|$
|11.1
|$
|0.35
|$
|19.3
|$
|0.60
|Tax adjustments:
|Increase in valuation allowances (e)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other discrete tax items (e)
|0.3
|0.01
|(1.6
|)
|(0.05
|)
|0.2
|0.01
|Total tax adjustments (C)
|$
|0.3
|$
|0.01
|$
|(1.6
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.2
|$
|0.01
|Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C) and Adjusted net earnings per share
|$
|65.3
|$
|2.12
|$
|70.0
|$
|2.22
|$
|79.1
|$
|2.46
|Net sales
|$
|514.8
|$
|550.4
|$
|586.9
|Net earnings as a % of net sales
|10.8
|%
|11.0
|%
|10.2
|%
|Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales
|12.7
|%
|12.7
|%
|13.5
|%
(a) Reflected in selling, general and administrative and other (expense) income, net.
(b) Reflected in cost of goods sold.
(c) Reflected in restructuring charges.
(d) Reflected in other (expense) income, net.
(e) Reflected in income tax expense (income). For 2022, the discrete tax items relate to the net impact to tax expense of expired research and development credits, including the release of associated reserves. For 2023, discrete tax items include adjusting for tax benefits resulting from $0.6 million for research and development tax credits from prior years, $0.8 million in foreign tax credits related to prior years from a 2023 tax law change, as well as $0.2 million from the release of uncertain tax benefits. For 2024, the discrete tax items relate to items we deemed outside normal cash-generating operations including the addition of a valuation allowance for a foreign subsidiary. For 2025, the discrete tax items relate to items we deemed outside normal cash-generating operations including the addition of a valuation allowance for research and developmental credits, the tax impacts of an immaterial correction of a prior period error, the tax impacts related to cost associated with the environmental contamination liability.
(f) We determine the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by considering the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdictions of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments. For all periods presented, we applied the statutory income tax rates to the taxable portion of all of our adjustments. Our acquisition costs and foreign currency gains and losses included in our non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for income tax purposes; therefore, no statutory income tax rate was applied to such costs.
NOTE: CTS believes that adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor's overall understanding of CTS' core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS' fundamental business operations (such as those items noted above in the paragraph titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) or were not part of CTS' business operations during a comparable period.
Controllable Working Capital
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Net accounts receivable
|$
|85.9
|$
|86.4
|$
|77.6
|$
|78.6
|$
|90.9
|Net inventory
|$
|54.2
|$
|56.0
|$
|52.3
|$
|60.0
|$
|62.3
|Accounts payable
|$
|(48.1
|)
|$
|(45.0
|)
|$
|(42.6
|)
|$
|(43.5
|)
|$
|(53.2
|)
|Controllable working capital
|$
|92.0
|$
|97.4
|$
|87.3
|$
|95.1
|$
|100.0
|Quarter sales
|$
|143.0
|$
|132.4
|$
|126.4
|$
|124.7
|$
|142.3
|Multiplied by 4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Annualized sales
|$
|571.9
|$
|529.5
|$
|505.6
|$
|498.8
|$
|569.1
|Controllable working capital as a % of annualized sales
|16.1
|%
|18.4
|%
|17.3
|%
|19.1
|%
|17.6
|%
NOTE: CTS believes the controllable working capital ratio is a useful measure because it provides an objective measure of the efficiency with which CTS manages its short-term capital needs.
Free Cash Flow
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|29.0
|$
|35.4
|$
|72.9
|$
|73.3
|$
|98.2
|$
|88.8
|$
|121.2
|Capital expenditures
|(4.8
|)
|(3.9
|)
|(12.5
|)
|(12.5
|)
|(18.6
|)
|(14.7
|)
|(14.3
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|24.2
|$
|31.5
|$
|60.4
|$
|60.8
|$
|79.6
|$
|74.1
|$
|106.9
|Operating cash flow as a percentage of net earnings
|212
|%
|189
|%
|160
|%
|167
|%
|177
|%
|147
|%
|203
|%
|Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings
|131
|%
|163
|%
|123
|%
|122
|%
|122
|%
|106
|%
|135
|%
NOTE: CTS believes that free cash flow is a useful measure because it demonstrates the company's ability to generate cash. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, information contained in the company's condensed consolidated statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity.
Capital Expenditures
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Capital expenditures
|$
|4.8
|$
|3.9
|$
|12.5
|$
|12.5
|$
|18.6
|$
|14.7
|$
|14.3
|Net sales
|$
|143.0
|$
|132.4
|$
|404.0
|$
|388.3
|$
|514.8
|$
|550.4
|$
|586.9
|Capex as % of net sales
|3.4
|%
|2.9
|%
|3.1
|%
|3.2
|%
|3.6
|%
|2.7
|%
|2.4
|%
Additional Information
The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|$
|8.8
|$
|8.0
|$
|25.9
|$
|22.6
|$
|30.9
|$
|28.7
|$
|29.8
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$
|1.2
|$
|1.4
|$
|3.4
|$
|4.0
|$
|5.7
|$
|5.2
|$
|7.7
The Company updated certain previously furnished 2024 amounts due to immaterial errors identified. Refer to Note 1, "Basis of Presentation" in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as of September 30, 2025 for more information.
