Flow Metals Reports Encouraging Results From First-Pass Backpack Drilling And VLF Survey At New Brenda

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from first-pass backpack drilling at the XP (Xenolith Porphyry) target, part of the 51 km2 New Brenda Project within the Quesnel terrane of southern British Columbia. The program tested a kilometre-scale copper-molybdenum-silver soil anomaly near the N1 showing, where field mapping and geophysical surveys suggest the presence of a buried porphyry system.

Blind Porphyry Target

The target is outlined by >700 soil samples over a kilometre-scale alteration zone. All test 2025 samples, including drill core collected approximately 80 metres northeast of the N1 showing, returned elevated molybdenum (2.2-7.4 ppm). One mineralized grab sample contained 0.24 % Cu with elevated Ag-Bi-Te. Backpack drill samples were analysed using whole rock geochemistry to test for porphyry alteration indicator ratios (See table 1 below). A VLF survey conducted over the N1 showing detected a response interpreted as a strong conductor approximately 20 to 40 meters below the surface.

"Identifying a buried system reflects the strength of our exploration team's systematic approach," said Scott Sheldon, CEO of Flow Metals. "The geochemical and geophysical features we're observing are consistent with surface expressions typically found above a buried porphyry system in this Tier-1 district."

Drillhole Results

Backpack drilling at the N1 showing and 80 meters to the northeast intercepted similar alteration styles and anomalous base metal values. These results reinforce the interpretation that the N1 showing represents a structural offshoot or apophysis of a blind porphyry system. The widespread sodic-calcic alteration extending from N1 suggests significant fluid flow. Integration of geochemical and geophysical datasets suggest that the induced polarization (IP) anomaly located beneath and west of the N1 showing is the most likely source of the observed copper mineralization.

Trace Elements Indicate Hydrothermal Alteration

In porphyry systems, feldspar minerals commonly undergo hydrothermal alteration to white mica (sericite). This process typically results in the depletion of strontium and enrichments in rubidium and barium (I.R. Plimer, S.M. Elliott, 1979).







Table 1: Results from the 2025 Backpack Drilling Program. Intercepts are reported in apparent widths, True widths have not been determined.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



At New Brenda, high Rb/Sr ratios are spatially associated with copper and molybdenum while the highest Ba/Sr and K/Na ratios coincide with zones of elevated copper. The company also plotted the samples on a porphyry copper deposit (PCD) alteration diagram using K/(K+Ca) to K/(K+Al) (Ross R. Large, 2025). All samples plotted within the sodic-calcic or sericite chlorite alteration zones. Displaying these ratios across historical soil grids further highlights the geochemical signatures of widespread hydrothermal alteration coincident with the polymetallic base metal anomalies and magnetic destruction ring of the Xenolith Porphyry Target.







Figure 1: Rb-Sr ratios for sericite alteration (High-resolution including Rb/Sr, Ba/Sr and K/Na )

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



VLF Survey

The Company conducted a single 120 m east-west VLF survey, spaced at 8m intervals, across the N1 showing using the Seattle (NLK) 24.8kHz transmitter. The east-west survey was conducted by company personnel using a Geonics VLF-EM16 and a Garmin handheld GPS. The preliminary results define a strong 60 m wide anomaly, with an inflection point aligning with the N1 Showing. Based on the anomaly width, amplitude and geometry, the conductor is interpreted to be strongly conductive, steeply dipping and lie 20 to 40 meters below N1.

QA/QC

Samples were collected by Company personnel and sealed in labeled bags before being sawn in half. Half of each sample was retained for reference, and the other half was sent for assay to MS Analytical, an independent, ISO-accredited laboratory. Samples were analysed by multielement ICP-MS following four-acid digestion. Reported assay results are selective in nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization on the property.

Qualified Person

Harley Slade, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Slade is Flow Metals Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on grassroots copper and gold discovery in mining-friendly jurisdictions. New Brenda is a copper-silver-molybdenum porphyry project in British Columbia's Quesnel terrane and Sixtymile is a Yukon gold project in the historic Sixtymile placer district.