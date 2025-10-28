Azerbaijan Briefs Foreign Diplomats On Its Ex-Idps' Return To Liberated Lands (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A session organized jointly by ADA University, its Institute for Development and Diplomacy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the Caspian Basin Studies (CBS) provided foreign diplomats with detailed insights into Azerbaijan's long-term plans for resolving the internally displaced persons (IDPs) issue, Trend reports.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov delivered a lecture titled“Solution of the Problem of Internally Displaced Persons in Azerbaijan-Long-term Internally Displaced Persons and the Long-awaited Return.” He outlined that over 1 million Azerbaijanis were forced into refugee and IDP status due to Armenia's previous occupation and deportation policies, many living for years in unfinished buildings, basements, and dormitories under harsh conditions.

Huseynov emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has implemented a comprehensive state policy for refugees and IDPs, strengthening social protection and improving living conditions, with First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva playing a key role in supporting their welfare.

The lecture highlighted that restoring liberated territories and ensuring the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of former IDPs are top state priorities. These efforts contribute not only to internal stability but also to regional security and peace. The Great Return process is included as a strategic focus in the national socio-economic development document, Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development.

Extensive infrastructure projects are currently underway in the liberated areas. Measures under the First State Program on the Great Return include public awareness campaigns, a dedicated hotline, and reintegration initiatives to ensure an effective return process. Huseynov also noted that Armenia left large areas of Azerbaijan heavily mined, posing significant challenges to the return process, which Azerbaijan is addressing on the international stage.

The session further emphasized that Azerbaijan aims not only to resolve IDP issues but also to establish a globally exemplary model for post-conflict rehabilitation and reintegration. Steps toward peace and reconciliation between Azerbaijan and Armenia were also highlighted, including a peace memorandum signed in the United States in August under the initiative of President Trump, marking a new phase in regional relations.

The event concluded with screenings of films and videos depicting the Great Return, followed by Huseynov answering diplomats' questions about the process and related state policies.