Edesa Biotech Reports Positive Results In Phase 3 Respiratory Study
|Timepoint
|Paridiprubart
|Placebo
|P-Value**
|28-Day
|0.39 (0.35, 0.44)
|0.52 (0.47, 0.58)
|<0.001
|60-Day
|0.46 (0.42, 0.50)
|0.59 (0.55, 0.63)
|0.003
| Adjusted mortality risk estimate: variables included age, baseline WCSS, baseline antiviral use, baseline corticosteroid use, baseline immunomodulator use, concomitant antiviral use, concomitant corticosteroid use, concomitant immunomodulator use. Intent to treat (ITT) population; n=104.
**P-value based on Wald test for parameter estimate.
Achievement of ≥2-Point Improvement in WCSS at 28 Days
Multivariate Logistic Regression Derived Risk Differences, 95%CI*
|Paridiprubart
|Placebo
|P-Value**
|0.38 (0.31, 0.45)
|0.27 (0.21, 0.33)
|0.032
| Adjusted risk estimate: variables included age, baseline WCSS, baseline antiviral use, baseline corticosteroid use, baseline immunomodulator use, concomitant antiviral use, concomitant corticosteroid use, concomitant immunomodulator use. ITT population; n=104.
**P-value based on Wald test for parameter estimate.
About Paridiprubart
Paridiprubart represents a new class of host directed therapeutics (HDTs) that are designed to modulate the body's own immune response when confronted with known or unknown public health threats such as novel infectious diseases as well as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents. Importantly, HDTs are agnostic to the causal agent and can be stockpiled preemptively to respond to public health emergencies and biodefense. Mechanistically, paridiprubart inhibits toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), a key immune signaling protein that has been shown to be activated by viruses, bacteria, injury/trauma and in the pathogenesis of chronic autoimmune diseases.
About ARDS
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome involves an exaggerated immune response leading to inflammation and injury to the lungs that prevents the lungs from oxygenating blood and ultimately deprives the body of oxygen. For moderate to severe cases, there are currently few recommended treatments other than supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation, and mortality rates are high. In addition to virus-induced pneumonia, ARDS can be caused by smoke/chemical inhalation, sepsis, chest injury, and other causes. ARDS accounts for 10% of intensive care unit admissions, representing more than 3 million patients globally each year.
About Edesa Biotech, Inc.
Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its clinical pipeline is focused on two therapeutic areas: Medical Dermatology and Respiratory. In Medical Dermatology, Edesa is developing EB06, an anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody candidate, as a therapy for vitiligo, a common autoimmune disorder that causes skin to lose its color in patches. Its medical dermatology assets also include EB01 (1.0% daniluromer cream), a Phase 3-ready asset developed for use as a potential therapy for moderate-to-severe chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD), a common occupational skin condition. The company's most advanced Respiratory drug candidate is EB05 (paridiprubart), which is being evaluated in a U.S. government-funded platform study as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, a life-threatening form of respiratory failure. The EB05 program has been the recipient of two funding awards from the Government of Canada to support the further development of this asset. Edesa is also pursuing additional uses for paridiprubart in chronic diseases, such as pulmonary fibrosis. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on X and LinkedIn.
Edesa Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company's belief that the Phase 3 data of EB05 presented herein demonstrate the transformative potential of EB05 to improve medical outcomes; the company's belief that these results demonstrated meaningful improvements in outcomes for patients; the company's belief that these data indicate that paridiprubart provided a consistent and durable effect in patients across all severity groups evaluate; the company's belief that these findings not only provide important validation of its therapeutic approach but also support paridiprubart's potential use as a standard of care treatment for ARDS, and potentially chronic respiratory indications; and the company's timing and plans regarding its clinical studies in general. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.
Contact:
Gary Koppenjan
Edesa Biotech, Inc.
...
