Amphista Therapeutics To Showcase How Its Targeted Gluetm Technology Is Expanding The Diversity Of TPD Medicines At The 8Th Annual TPD & Induced Proximity Summit 2025



Presentation will showcase the novel mechanisms of degradation of Amphista's Targeted GluesTM, which recruit diverse E3 ligases, including DCAF16 and FBXO22, expanding the diversity and opportunity for TPD medicines. The Company's Eclipsys® platform, founded on a multidisciplinary team employing leading-edge technologies, is delivering breakthrough accomplishments across it's BRD9, SMARCA2 and TEAD programs.

Cambridge, UK, 28 October, 2025 – Amphista Therapeutics (“the Company” or“Amphista”), a leader in the discovery of next generation Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) medicines, will be presenting preclinical data showcasing how the Company is expanding the diversity and opportunity for TPD medicines, and participating in a CXO Think Tank panel discussion during the upcoming 8th Annual TPD & Induced Proximity Summit in Boston, USA from 27-30 October.

Louise Modis, Amphista's Chief Scientific Officer, will deliver a presentation titled“Expanding Targeted GlueTM Applications by Recruiting Novel E3 Ligases Across Diverse Targets” which will detail the novel mechanisms of degradation of Amphista's Targeted GluesTM and demonstrate how the Company has paired its proprietary chemistry with leading-edge technologies to push the boundaries of TPD medicines. Amphista's chemistry-centric approach has unlocked multiple new mechanisms beyond traditional cereblon- or VHL-based PROTACs, generating candidate molecules with improved drug-like properties.

“ Our upcoming presentation at the 8th Annual TPD and Induced Proximity Summit will outline how building a multidisciplinary team is the foundation of our success and how together with our Eclipsys® platform, we are pushing the boundaries of TPD," said Louise Modis, Chief Scientific Officer of Amphista Therapeutics. "As we continue to drive innovation in the TPD field it is particularly exciting to see that the mechanistic and structural insights we are gaining are helping us develop Targeted GluesTM with exceptional profiles, that recruit diverse E3 ligases, including DCAF16 and FBXO22, as well as others."

Antony Mattessich, Chief Executive Officer at Amphista, added:“Amphista is focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. The drug-like properties of our Targeted GluesTM are exemplified by the recent nomination of AMX-883, which we are working to advance into the clinic next year for acute myeloid leukaemia, representing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity.”

Amphista's unique discovery Eclipsys® platform offers the opportunity to deliver advanced protein degraders with performance characteristics beyond what has been achievable with earlier generation approaches:

BRD9 program: Amphista unveiled the first novel mechanism of action for BRD9 degradation via DCAF16, completely differentiated from cereblon- or VHL-based PROTACs. The Company's bifunctional BRD9 degraders serve as molecular glues and selectively induce BRD9 proximity to DCAF16, leading to strong and rapid degradation of BRD9 with demonstrated in vivo efficacy. Amphista recently nominated AMX-883, an orally available Targeted GlueTM degrader of BRD9, as its first clinical development candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia, with initiation of a clinical trial expected in H2 2026.

SMARCA2 program: Through computational chemistry and structurally-guided discovery using high-resolution cryo-EM, Amphista has delivered potent, DCAF16-dependent Targeted GluesTM of SMARCA2 with exquisite selectivity over the closely related homolog SMARCA4. The program has achieved rapid, deep and sustained degradation of SMARCA2 with exceptional degradation kinetics (>95% degradation within 4 hours) and has identified CNS penetrant SMARCA2 degraders.

TEAD program: Amphista unveiled a new mechanism of action for TEAD degradation by selectively inducing its proximity to FBXO22. This marked the first in vivo demonstration of FBXO22-mediated protein degradation following oral dosing. The Company's TEAD Targeted GluesTM show rapid degradation dynamics achieving >90% degradation within 2 hours and sustained effects at >70% for at least 72 hours.

Panel/Presentation details: