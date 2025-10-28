Americold Ireland Achieves Exclusive U.S. Meat Export Certification And Five AA-Rated Audits, Reinforcing Global Cold Chain Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, GA., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services, today announced that its Dublin facility has been certified by Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to export to the United States. This certification makes Americold the only dedicated third-party cold storage provider in Ireland with this capability, offering Irish meat producers a compliant and trusted logistics pathway to one of the world's most regulated food markets.

This milestone highlights Americold's unique position in Ireland's cold chain infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a critical enabler of global food flows. The certification reflects Americold's commitment to operational excellence, regulatory alignment, and customer growth.

“This certification reinforces Americold's role as a gateway to global markets,” said Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer at Americold.“By enabling direct U.S. meat export from Ireland, we're expanding our customers' reach and strengthening our position as the most trusted cold chain partner in the world's most regulated food markets.”

The Dublin certification is further supported by Americold Ireland's recent audit achievements. In 2025, the company completed five AA-rated BRC Global Standard audits across its facilities in Monaghan, Lurgan, and Dublin-the highest possible rating for food safety and quality. Additionally, Americold successfully passed the McDonald's Distributor Quality Management Process (DQMP) audit, one of the most rigorous assessments in the foodservice industry.

“These results reflect the discipline and dedication of our Ireland team and underscore Americold's ability to deliver consistent excellence across multiple sites,” said Richard Winnall, President, International at Americold.“They also provide assurance to our customers and investors that our infrastructure meets the highest global standards.”

Together, these achievements demonstrate Americold's strategic focus on expanding its global footprint, enabling customer growth, and maintaining industry-leading standards in food safety and compliance.

About Americold

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With over 230 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America-totaling approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet-Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Americold's facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for customers and shareholders.

Visit to learn more.

Contact:

Elizabeth McMillan, APR

762-821-9631

...