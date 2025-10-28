Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
No Reports Of Ukrainians Among Those Affected By Earthquake In Turkey MFA

2025-10-28 07:07:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) "The General Consulate of Ukraine in Istanbul has not received any information regarding Ukrainian citizens among the victims of the earthquake. At the same time, the consulate continues to monitor the security situation," the ministry stated.

On Monday, October 27, a powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck western Turkey, causing several buildings to collapse.

UkrinForm

