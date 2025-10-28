Cabinet Nod To Nutrient-Based Subsidy Rates For Rabi 2025-26 On Phosphatic, Potassic Fertilisers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the nutrient-based subsidy rates for Rabi 2025-26 on phosphatic and potassic fertilisers.

It approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi Season 2025-26 (from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026) on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the tentative budgetary requirement for the Rabi season 2025-26 would be approximately Rs 37,952.29 crore -- approximately Rs 736 crore more than the budgetary requirement for the Kharif season 2025.

The subsidy, including Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash, Sulphur) grades, will be provided based on approved rates for Rabi 2025-26, to ensure smooth availability of these fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices.

It will help in the availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices.

It will also help rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs.

According to the ministry, the government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilisers, including DAP, to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers/importers.

The subsidy is governed by the NBS Scheme. In accordance with its farmer-friendly approach, the government is committed to ensuring the availability of P&K fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices.

According to the ministry, the Centre has decided to approve the NBS rates for Rabi 2025-26 -- effective from March 31, 2026, on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, including DAP and NPKS grades.

The official statement further stated that the subsidy would be provided to the fertiliser companies as per approved and notified rates so that fertilisers are made available to farmers at affordable prices.

With the increase in minimum support prices (MSP) for various crops announced for the rabi marketing season of 2026-27, farmers are expected to receive Rs 84,263 crore as the government's procurement is estimated at 297 lakh metric tonnes, according to an official statement issued earlier this month.

MSP payouts to farmers for the government's purchase of foodgrains have more than tripled from Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 3.33 lakh crore in July 2024 - June 2025, while procurement has increased from 761.40 lakh metric tonnes to 1,175 lakh metric tonnes over the same period, benefiting 1.84 crore farmers.