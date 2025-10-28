403
Brazil's Real Firms As Fed Cut Bets And U.S.China Thaw Ease Dollar Pressure
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The dollar in Brazil is calm but heavy. By Tuesday morning it hovered around R$5.37–5.38, near Monday's close at R$5.3703 after a modest slide.
The story on the surface is simple: a softer global dollar and smoother onshore liquidity. The story behind it is geopolitics and market plumbing working together.
Abroad, the Dollar Index has been drifting lower as investors lean toward a Federal Reserve rate cut at Wednesday's meeting. The weekend brought another nudge: Washington signaled a pause on new tariffs and Beijing is expected to delay tough licensing rules on rare-earth exports.
That combination-easier policy plus fewer trade shocks-reduces demand for the dollar as a safe haven and lifts risk appetite across emerging markets.
At home, Brazil's central bank quietly helped the move with a“casadão” on Monday: it sold $1 billion in the spot market while buying the same notional in reverse-swap futures.
The operation doesn't change the bank's net FX position, but it adds dollars to the cash market exactly where companies and banks need them-often enough to take the edge off USD/BRL.
Meanwhile, economists in the Central Bank's Focus survey trimmed 2025 inflation expectations again to 4.56%, a small but steady vote of confidence in Brazil's disinflation path.
USD/BRL Holds Range as Markets Await Fed Signal
Technically, the pair looks range-bound into the Fed. On the four-hour chart, USD/BRL keeps stalling around 5.38–5.39 with momentum indicators subdued.
The daily chart shows heavier resistance clustered near 5.41–5.42 and initial support at 5.36, then 5.34–5.33. Unless the Fed surprises or U.S.–China headlines sour, the market is likely to oscillate inside that band.
Why this matters to readers outside Brazil: the real is a clean readout on two forces shaping global money-U.S. rates and U.S.–China tensions.
When both ease, Brazil's currency tends to firm, local funding loosens, and capital becomes a bit bolder across Latin America.
If the Fed cuts as expected and trade rhetoric cools, USD/BRL has room to probe the lower end of its range; a hawkish tone or fresh trade flare-up would put 5.41–5.42 back in play.
