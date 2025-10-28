Automated Medical Washer Disinfector Market Segments, Regional Trends & Top Players By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“ Automated Medical Washer Disinfector Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034.” According to Straits Research, the global automated medical washer disinfector market size is valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 2.37 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.61%.

Market Dynamics

The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for infection control and sterilization in healthcare facilities, driven by the rising number of surgical procedures, stringent regulatory standards for hygiene, and the adoption of advanced automated washer disinfector technologies. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing investment in medical infrastructure are key drivers of the global automated medical washer disinfector market. Countries such as South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, France, and India are significantly investing in upgrading healthcare facilities and improving the quality of patient care. This increased focus on modernizing hospitals and surgical centers is boosting the adoption of automated washer disinfectors, which are essential for efficient sterilization and infection control of medical instruments. Moreover, the growing awareness of infection control practices is a significant market opportunity, which enhances the demand for automated washers and disinfectors. For instance, in November 2023, WHO carried out multi-level global survey on minimum requirements for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) at the national and health care facility levels, which further enhances the demand for infection control practices across healthcare facilities.

Market Highlights



Product: The floor-standing segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 74.12%, driven by its high capacity for large instrument loads and suitability for hospitals with high surgical volumes.

Capacity: The Large Capacity dominated the market with a revenue share of 62.23%.

Application: The Surgical Instruments segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR (7.98%) during the forecast period.

End User: The Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 52.23%. Regional Insights: North America dominated the market with a 12% share, driven by the advanced healthcare infrastructure, and stringent regulatory measures about infection control.

Competitive Players

Steelco S.p.ASTERISShinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.GetingeHOYA CorporationOlympusMELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KGTuttnauerEcolab Inc.SmegSkytron, LLCSpire Integrated Solutions.SCHLUMBOHM Medizin-Labor-Technologie-Hamburg GmbHKEN Hygiene SystemsMMM GroupBelimedMiele & Cie. KGBHT Hygienetechnik GmbHMedisafe International LLCAT-OS SrlOthers Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Product (2026-2034)Floor StandingBenchtopCompactBy Capacity (2026-2034)Small CapacityMedium CapacityLarge CapacityBy Application (2026-2034)Surgical InstrumentsEndoscopesGlasswareLaboratory InstrumentsOthersBy End User (2026-2034)HospitalsAmbulatory Surgery CentersClinicsOthers