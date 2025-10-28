Baku Dominates Regional Trade, Maintaining Surplus Amid Global Economic Shifts

Despite the overall growth in trade, the structure of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover shows diverging trends: exports have been declining, while imports continue to grow steadily. In the first nine months of 2025, exports totalled $18.61 billion, down 6.3% from the previous year, mainly due to lower crude oil revenues. Crude oil exports amounted to $8.94 billion, while natural gas exports reached $6.7 billion, together accounting for 85.8% of total exports.

