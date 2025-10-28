USD1SWAP Shines At The Dubai Summit, Partnering With MOVA To Pioneer A New Era Of Digital Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Palazzo Versace Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, MOVA successfully hosted the“Vision 2030: Global Digital Economy & Brand Excellence Summit.”









Distinguished guests attending the summit included:

Mr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi from the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism;

Mr. Shehab Bin Nouri from the Al Maktoum Royal Family Private Office;

Mr. Khalifa Al Mazrouei from UAE Capital Group;

Mr. Peter Hacham, representative of Mubadala's Hub71 sovereign fund;

Professor Peter Knez, former Investment Director at BlackRock (USA) and Chairman of Palm Global (Abu Dhabi);

Mr. Samir M. Suleymanov from the World Bank's New Economy Industry Department;

Ms. Nancy Guan, Secretary-General of the International Olympic Arts Development Committee;

Mr. Eric Lee, CEO of Bithumb (Korea Exchange);

Mr. Bobby Zhou, Co-founder of Aqua Labs;

and Ms. Christina Wang, Chief Representative of PIF China.



(USD1SWAP members with Bithumb CEO Eric Lee)

The summit brought together global industry leaders, capital institutions, and technology innovators to discuss the future of RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization, public blockchain ecosystems, and brand digitalization. Beyond exploring global trends in the digital economy, the event also provided an important platform for USD1SWAP and the MOVA ecosystem to showcase their latest developments.

USD1SWAP: Bridging the Real and Digital Asset Worlds

As a key player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, USD1SWAP became one of the highlights of the event. USD1SWAP's Chief Marketing Officer, Smith, delivered a keynote speech elaborating on the project's strategic positioning within the global digital economy-particularly focusing on liquidity solutions and decentralized financial infrastructure built on the MOVA blockchain.



Smith emphasized that USD1SWAP aims to provide a secure and transparent channel for global asset exchange through innovative cross-chain liquidity protocols and intelligent risk control systems.

“In the future, USD1SWAP will be more than just a decentralized trading platform-it will become a vital bridge between traditional finance and the Web3 world,” said Smith.

As a major application on the MOVA chain, USD1SWAP is driving the tokenization of real-world assets, opening new possibilities for the circulation of digital assets worldwide.

Global Collaboration in RWA Tokenization and Brand Digitalization

The summit centered on two major themes: RWA tokenization and brand digital transformation-both of which align with USD1SWAP's long-term strategic direction.



Smith noted that as stablecoin models and cross-chain technologies mature, traditional assets such as real estate, energy, and commodities are entering a new era of digital transformation.

“Digital assets are no longer confined to cryptocurrencies-they are increasingly linked to real-world asset value, forming an entirely new global capital structure,” Smith explained.

Through its RWA on-chain protocol, USD1SWAP enables liquidity and value mapping for real assets, helping traditional financial assets transition smoothly into the decentralized digital economy.

This strategy complements the MOVA ecosystem, jointly advancing asset digitalization and public blockchain development-ultimately creating a seamless, secure cross-chain value exchange network for users worldwide.

MOVA: Strategic Partnership Empowering USD1SWAP's Growth

As a core component of the MOVA blockchain, USD1SWAP collaborates closely with MOVA on asset mapping, cross-chain liquidity, and brand digitalization initiatives.

MOVA CEO Wael Muhaisen also delivered an inspiring address at the summit, highlighting the pivotal role of the MOVA chain in advancing decentralized finance and brand ecosystems. Wael noted that MOVA is not just a smart contract platform-it is the foundational engine for global decentralized asset exchange and ownership verification.



The distinguished guests at the summit discussed the latest trends in RWA tokenization and cross-chain liquidity in the global financial market, offering strategic insights and validation for the USD1SWAP and MOVA ecosystems.

By fostering deep integration among global capital markets, governments, and technology sectors, USD1SWAP is not only laying the technological groundwork for decentralized finance but also providing strong momentum for the convergence of capital and innovation.

About Mova

Mova is a next-generation blockchain engineered for high performance, institutional-grade trust, and a versatile modular architecture - setting the new standard for compliant and scalable Web3 infrastructure.

X:

Telegram:

Website:

About USD1SWAP

Born from a hackathon-winning team, USD1 Swap leverages aggregated trading, DAO governance, node incentives, and deflationary mechanisms to create a new paradigm in decentralized finance.

Media Contact:

Smith

