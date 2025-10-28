Release Of North Media Q3 2025 Interim Report
28 October 2025
North Media releases its Q3 2025 interim report 4 November 2025.
Please note that for 2025, North Media will present its financial results for H1 and the full year on webcasts, while an investor presentation will be made available on the company's website shortly after the release of the interim reports – this time for Q3.
