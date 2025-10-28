Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Release Of North Media Q3 2025 Interim Report


2025-10-28 05:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor News
28 October 2025


North Media releases its Q3 2025 interim report 4 November 2025.

Please note that for 2025, North Media will present its financial results for H1 and the full year on webcasts, while an investor presentation will be made available on the company's website shortly after the release of the interim reports – this time for Q3.

For further information, please contact
Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO, +45 20 24 32 92, ...


MENAFN28102025004107003653ID1110257794



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search