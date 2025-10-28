403
Majority of Americans Criticize Trump’s AI Videos
(MENAFN) A recent YouGov poll indicates that a large portion of Americans view US President Donald Trump’s use of AI-created videos to ridicule his rivals negatively.
The survey, carried out last week, revealed that 61% of participants “strongly” disapproved, with an additional 9% “somewhat” disapproving of a video depicting Trump piloting a fighter jet and dropping feces on a representation of a recent “No Kings” anti-government protest in New York City.
Sixty percent of those surveyed labeled the video as “unpresidential,” while over half described it as either “disturbing” or “offensive.”
Only a minor segment reacted favorably, with 15% considering it “entertaining” and merely 9% calling it “clever.”
Reactions were not entirely critical, however. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the clip, asserting that Trump may be the most effective political figure ever at leveraging social media, and that his posts were intended as satire rather than incitements to violence.
The “No Kings” protest was part of a larger series of demonstrations earlier this month. According to organizers, over 2,700 events took place across all 50 states.
Protesters accused Trump of misusing his authority and eroding democratic principles, while his supporters dismissed the gatherings as partisan attempts to tarnish his administration.
