Gebeya Inc. Launches 'Gebeya Dala,' A Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered App Builder Designed For Africa

Gebeya Inc. ( ), a platform technology company empowering Africans in the service economy, today announced the launch of Gebeya Dala, a revolutionary AI-powered app builder engineered specifically for the African context. Born from the need to overcome unique local barriers to tech creation, Gebeya Dala empowers anyone, from curious teenagers to aspiring entrepreneurs, to build their first digital product by simply describing it in their own language.

The global emergence of "Vibe Coding" or AI-assisted development promises to lower the barrier to software creation. However, these tools are often built without considering the African reality. Gebeya's engineering Gebeya Dala team, led by Head of Infrastructure Kaleab Girma, set out to change this.

"While the world is excited about 'Vibe Coding,' the conversation misses a crucial point: the existing tools aren't built for us," said Amadou Daffe, CEO and Co-Founder of Gebeya. "We built Gebeya Dala to address the real challenges Africans face every day-localization, accessibility, the lack of credit cards, the barrier of forex, and the fundamental need to build in your own language. This is more than a product; it's a milestone in our mission to unlock the next wave of African innovation."

Key features of the Gebeya Dala beta platform include:



Multilingual, Natural Language Interface: Users can describe their app idea in plain Amharic, Swahili, Hausa, Arabic, Lingala, Zulu, English, French etc. Gebeya Dala's AI interprets the command and generates the full-stack code, eliminating the traditional complexity of coding.

Mobile-First Design: Recognizing that smartphone penetration far outpaces laptop access in many African communities, Gebeya Dala is designed to function entirely from a mobile device. This opens the door for millions of young, potential creators who have never had the means to code.

Context-Aware Generation: The platform is built with an innate understanding of local needs, enabling the creation of relevant solutions for African markets. Democratizing Development: Gebeya Dala makes technology creation accessible to a non-technical audience, allowing students, farmers, small business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs to translate their ideas into functional digital tools.

With early beta testers validating the platform's versatility, we're setting our sights on onboarding 30,000 users by the end of the year.

Gebeya envisions Gebeya Dala as a catalyst, empowering the next generation of African builders. The platform is a testament to the company's core belief that the solutions for Africa's greatest challenges will be built by Africans, for Africans.

A Call for Strategic Partners

To achieve its ambitious goal of reaching 1M teenagers and adults across Africa, Gebeya is launching a call for strategic partnerships. The company seeks to collaborate with:



Educational Institutions & EdTech Companies: To integrate Gebeya Dala into school curricula and coding clubs, inspiring students to become creators.

Telecom Companies & Mobile Platforms: To pre-load or promote Gebeya Dala, ensuring seamless access for millions of mobile users.

Youth Empowerment Organizations & NGOs: To bring digital tool-building skills to underserved communities.

Government Initiatives: To align with national digital transformation strategies and foster a culture of innovation from the ground up. Technology Hubs & Innovation Centers: To make Gebeya Dala a core tool for prototyping and ideation in their communities.

"We have built the engine for digital creation. Now, we need partners who can help us put it in the hands of every aspiring African innovator," say Kaleab. "Together, we can ensure that the 14-year-old in a remote village with a big idea and a basic phone has the same power to create as anyone else in the world."

The Gebeya Dala is now live. The Gebeya community is invited to experience the platform and provide crucial feedback to guide its development.

Experience the future of African software creation:

Media Contact:

Gebeya Media Relations

Email: ...

Website:

About Gebeya:

Gebeya ( ) is an innovative platform technology company focused on empowering Africa's service economy by providing AI-powered digital tools that streamline communication, collaboration, and trade. Gebeya helps businesses and professionals across the continent scale and succeed in the digital economy.

