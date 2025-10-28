403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Devas Dikshit Embarks On A New Cinematic Journey With Bhagwat - Chapter One: Raakshas
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 28th October, 2025: From the heart of Kanpur to the bright lights of Mumbai, actor Devas Dikshit is fast emerging as one of the most compelling performers of his generation. With his latest portrayal of SI Ashok Mahto in Bhagwat - Chapter One: Raakshas (ZEE5), which also stars Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles, Devas commands attention and admiration alike, proving that talent, dedication, and depth of craft can take a small-town dreamer to remarkable cinematic heights.
In Bhagwat, directed by Akshay Shere, Devas embodies SI Ashok Mahto, a morally complex police officer whose quiet intensity and layered emotions add realism and resonance to the film's dark, investigative tone. His presence on screen has been noted for its grounded authenticity and raw power, drawing from a deep understanding of both human vulnerability and strength. As audiences and critics applaud the film for its gritty storytelling and performances, Devas Dikshit's turn as Mahto stands out as a defining moment in his artistic journey.
Devas's road to success has been anything but ordinary. With over 17 years of experience in theatre and a formal education from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, he brings a rare discipline and nuance to every performance.
Hailing from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Devas carries his roots with pride. Fluent in Hindi, English, and the Awadhi dialect, he brings an unmatched linguistic and cultural authenticity to his roles, whether it's the righteous officer in Bhagwat (2025), an annoying husband in Doctor G (2022), or as a terrorist handler in Special Ops (2020). His journey from stages to major streaming platforms is a testament to his perseverance and passion for storytelling.
Upon receiving the love and appreciation for his latest work Devas stated that, "As an actor, I've always looked for roles that give me space to live the character fully, to explore the silences, the conflicts, and the truth within. Bhagwat has been one such opportunity where I could truly bring that depth to life. I hope to continue finding roles where my work and craft are seen, felt, and remembered."
Devas Dikshit has built an impressive and diverse body of work across films, web series, and commercials, showcasing his versatility in acclaimed projects like Raid, Kaamyaab, Chhapaak, Class of '83, Doctor G, and Agra. His notable digital performances in Selection Day, City of Dreams, Special Ops, Crash Course, and the Netflix series IC 814 further highlight his range, establishing him as one of the industry's most dynamic and impactful performers. His upcoming film Agra, directed by Kanu Behl, is scheduled to release on November 14, and he will also be seen in Nagaraj Manjule's Amazon web series Matka King, set to premiere next year.
As Bhagwat - Chapter One: Raakshas continues to capture audiences with its raw realism and complex moral undertones, Devas Dikshit stands tall as its beating heart, a small-town artist who's making it big on his own terms, reminding Bollywood that authenticity, not privilege, is the true measure of an actor's power.
In Bhagwat, directed by Akshay Shere, Devas embodies SI Ashok Mahto, a morally complex police officer whose quiet intensity and layered emotions add realism and resonance to the film's dark, investigative tone. His presence on screen has been noted for its grounded authenticity and raw power, drawing from a deep understanding of both human vulnerability and strength. As audiences and critics applaud the film for its gritty storytelling and performances, Devas Dikshit's turn as Mahto stands out as a defining moment in his artistic journey.
Devas's road to success has been anything but ordinary. With over 17 years of experience in theatre and a formal education from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, he brings a rare discipline and nuance to every performance.
Hailing from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Devas carries his roots with pride. Fluent in Hindi, English, and the Awadhi dialect, he brings an unmatched linguistic and cultural authenticity to his roles, whether it's the righteous officer in Bhagwat (2025), an annoying husband in Doctor G (2022), or as a terrorist handler in Special Ops (2020). His journey from stages to major streaming platforms is a testament to his perseverance and passion for storytelling.
Upon receiving the love and appreciation for his latest work Devas stated that, "As an actor, I've always looked for roles that give me space to live the character fully, to explore the silences, the conflicts, and the truth within. Bhagwat has been one such opportunity where I could truly bring that depth to life. I hope to continue finding roles where my work and craft are seen, felt, and remembered."
Devas Dikshit has built an impressive and diverse body of work across films, web series, and commercials, showcasing his versatility in acclaimed projects like Raid, Kaamyaab, Chhapaak, Class of '83, Doctor G, and Agra. His notable digital performances in Selection Day, City of Dreams, Special Ops, Crash Course, and the Netflix series IC 814 further highlight his range, establishing him as one of the industry's most dynamic and impactful performers. His upcoming film Agra, directed by Kanu Behl, is scheduled to release on November 14, and he will also be seen in Nagaraj Manjule's Amazon web series Matka King, set to premiere next year.
As Bhagwat - Chapter One: Raakshas continues to capture audiences with its raw realism and complex moral undertones, Devas Dikshit stands tall as its beating heart, a small-town artist who's making it big on his own terms, reminding Bollywood that authenticity, not privilege, is the true measure of an actor's power.
Company:-Media Maniacs Group
User:- Yukta Sharma
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment